FORT WAYNE — Tim Burke, a retired Green Beret and creator and co-founder of the Tactical Games, a competition designed to test the skills and mental toughness of athletes, is partnering with Destiny Rescue to rescue and restore children from sexual slavery and exploitation by becoming an Ambassador.
Burke was introduced to the work of Destiny Rescue when he became an undercover rescue agent for the anti-trafficking organization. During his time as an agent, he helped rescue 32 individuals out of sexual slavery and had nine traffickers arrested and put behind bars.
Burke, who starred in the ABC reality show, “Castaways,” also holds an extensive military background. Having spent nearly 24 years in the U.S. Army, and later serving in the 7th Special Forces Group, Burke believes his mission is to rescue kids from unthinkable bondage.
“I believe God prepares us all to do something. I was trained and involved in military units with a hostage rescue mission. I built a rescue and justice oriented mindset through all those years of training,” Burke said.
Burke goes on to say, “When I learned that the most vulnerable demographic on earth (young girls) was the most exploited, I couldn’t sit by and do nothing. I joined Destiny Rescue to save as many as possible for as long as I could. I joined Destiny Rescue to make a difference. No off-season!”
“Tim Burke is a hero,” said Cory Nickols, Destiny Rescue’s director of strategic partnerships. “He sacrificed for our country for 24 years in the U.S. Army, much of the time in Special Forces, defending our freedoms. Destiny Rescue couldn’t be more honored to have Tim join us as an Ambassador, using his sphere of influence and network to rescue and restore children.”
Destiny Rescue is a Christian-based non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing children from sex trafficking and sexual exploitation. It helps rescue the sexually exploited and enslaved, restore the abused, protect the vulnerable, empower the poor and act as a voice for the voiceless. Our mission is to help end the sexual exploitation of children in our lifetime.
Destiny Rescue currently works in six countries around the world and has rescued more than 4,600 children from the evils of sexual exploitation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.