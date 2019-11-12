Prep Baseball
NECC Home Run Derby helps Hello Gorgeous!
LAGRANGE — Lakeland High School seniors Jayce Riegling and Braden Yoder announced last Wednesday that the inaugural Northeast Corner Conference Home Run Derby on Nov. 2 raised $5,167.29 for Hello Gorgeous!
Hello Gorgeous! is a non-profit organization based in Mishawaka that provides complimentary makeovers and cosmetic education for women battling all cancers.
Over 360 tickets were sold for the derby. The event raised $7,197. A little over $2,000 were used to cover expenses.
Riegling and Yoder thanked all who expressed interest in the event and all who helped with it.
"That is an astonishing amount that we could have only dreamed of," Riegling and Yoder said of the turnout in a press release. "We had a great turnout at the event raising money for Hello Gorgeous! and representing our conference well."
College Football
Trine's Amison honored by MIAA
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University junior Keysean Amison was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Special Teams Player of the Week Monday's for Saturday's performance at Adrian.
Amison, from Sandusky, Ohio, returned his first kickoff of the season 65 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. He also led the Thunder defense in tackles with 10, including nine solos, in Trine's 34-26 loss to the Bulldogs.
Amison is a transfer from NCAA Division II Ashland University in Ohio.
