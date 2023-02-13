ANGOLA — Angola's gymnastics team was second in its own invitational Saturday to Bishop Dwenger, 108.65-107.1, at Central Gym.
East Noble was third with 100.4, and Lakeland was fifth with 88.4.
Sophomore Alayna Shamp led the Hornets, who achieved a season-high team score. She won the balance beam with 9.15, tied for first on the vault with 9.4 and was second all-around with 36.8. She was second on the uneven bars with 8.8, and was tied for second in the floor exercise with 9.45.
Angola had other solid performances. freshman Bailey Lanoue was tied for third on vault with 9.3, alone in fifth on the floor with 9.15, and was fifth all-around with 34.55. Avery Boyer was fourth on the uneven bars with 8.55, and Sarah Hutchins was tied for fifth on beam with 8.8.
The Knights had Ally Blackburn eighth in all-around with 33.65, followed by teammate Kylie Walz in ninth at 33.2. Walz was fourth on the floor with 9.3 while Blackburn was sixth with 9.1. Audrey Beiswanger tied for seventh on the beam with 8.6.
Emma Schiffli was sixth all-around for the Lakers with 34.5. She tied for second on the beam with 9.1, tied for seventh on bars with 8, and was alone in eighth on the floor with 9.
The Saints were led by all-around medalist Ava Reed with 37.25. She won on the floor (9.55) and on bars (9.2) and tied for first on the vault with Shamp at 9.4.
Angola Invitational
Team Scores: 1. Bishop Dwenger 108.65, 2. Angola 107.1, 3. East Noble 100.4, 4. Huntington North 90.45, 5. Lakeland 88.4, 6. Warsaw 59.15, 7. Fort Wayne South Side 58.45, 8. NorthWood 28.25.
Vault: 1t. Reed (BD) and Shamp (A) 9.4, 3t. Gleave (BD) and Lanoue (A) 9.3, 5. Voelker (BD) 9.2, 6. S. Allen (A) 9.15, 7t. Hutchins (A) and House (BD) 9.1, 9. Teusch (HN) 9, 10. Walz (EN) 8.8, 12t. Fortman (EN) 8.65, 14. Blackburn (EN) 8.6, 16. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.4, 20. Gayheart (LL) 8.15, 21. Borrero (EN) 8.1, 23. Barrick (LL) 7.6, 25. E. Riehl (LL) 7.1.
Uneven Bars: 1. Reed (BD) 9.2, 2. Shamp (A) 8.8, 3. Voelker (BD) 8.6, 4. Boyer (A) 8.55, 5. House (BD) 8.3, 6. S. Allen (A) 8.25, 7t. Gleave (BD) and E. Schiffli (LL) 8, 9. Lanoue (A) 7.95, 10. Blackburn (EN) 7.9, 11t. Walz (EN) 7.35, 13. Borrero (EN) 6.8, 18. Fortman (EN) 5.8, 20. Ala. Rasler (LL) 5.3, 22. E. Riehl (LL) 4.6, 25. Gayheart (LL) 3.3.
Balance Beam: 1. Shamp (A) 9.15, 2t. Reed (BD) and E. Schiffli (LL) 9.1, 4. House (BD) 8.9, 5t. Teusch (HN) and Hutchins (A) 8.8, 7t. Gleave (BD) and Beiswanger (EN) 8.6, 9t. Lindsey (EN) and Karapantos (BD) 8.4, 11. Lanoue (A) 8.15, 12. Blackburn (EN) 8.05, 13. S. Allen (A) 8, 15. Walz (EN) 7.75, 16. Ala. Rasler (LL) 7.6, 21. Gayheart (LL) 6.25, 26. E. Riehl (LL) 5.3.
Floor Exercise: 1. Reed (BD) 9.55, 2t. Shamp (A) and Gleave (BD) 9.45, 4. Walz (EN) 9.3, 5. Lanoue (A) 9.15, 6. Blackburn (EN) 9.1, 7. House (BD) 9.05, 8. E. Schiffli (LL) 9, 9. Hutchins (A) 8.95, 10. M. Tippman (BD) 8.9, 11. Beiswanger (EN) 8.85, 13. Boyer (A) 8.7, 15. Fortman (EN) 8.3, 21t. Gayheart (LL) and E. Riehl (LL) 7.2, 23. Ala. Rasler (LL) 6.95.
All-Around: 1. Reed (BD) 37.25, 2. Shamp (A) 36.8, 3t. Gleave (BD) and House (BD) 35.35, 5. Lanoue (A) 34.55, 6. E. Schiffli (LL) 34.5, 7. Teusch (HN) 33.8, 8. Blackburn (EN) 33.65, 9. Walz (EN) 33.2, 10. Vosler (War) 30.6, 14. Hutchins (A) 26.85 (only three events), 16. S. Allen (A) 25.4 (only three events), 17. Gayheart (LL) 24.9, 19. E. Riehl (LL) 24.2.
