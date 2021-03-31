Sandra D’s Italian Garden
Sandra D’s in Auburn is a small, quaint Italian restaurant, owned and operated by Bentley & Sandy Dillinger. With more than 30 years of restaurant experience, Sandra D’s has been in business for 19 years.
Enjoy a light lunch or cozy dinner, Sandra D’s offers dozens of fresh menu items for every occasion including gourmet sandwiches, entrée romaine salads, Italian favorites including lasagna, deep dish focaccia bread pizza, fettuccine alfredo, caprese salad soup specials.
sandradsitaliangarden.com/default.asp or on Facebook
Open Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Phone 925-7282
1330 S. Main St., Auburn
Mimi’s Retreat
Founded in 2012, this family-owned and operated restaurant welcomes its regular customers and new friends from all over Northeast Indiana.
Enjoy comfortable dining, bar appetizers, entrees, salads, and more than 100 varieties of beer in Auburn. Wednesday’s feature is Van’s homemade gumbo with rice and toast. Friday’s favorite is fish with homemade coleslaw.
Hours are Tuesday and Wednesday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.
Phone 925-2008
Visit us on Facebook
125 E. 9th Street, Auburn.
Roger’s Harvest House
For more than 30 years, Rogers Harvest House has been serving Hamilton and the surrounding area.
Diners can enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner entrees with a banquet hall available for larger parties.
Open Monday through Sunday with a dinner buffet on Friday and Saturday from 4-8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday dinner specials include fish and or all-you-can each chicken for $11.50.
Phone 488-2364
814 S. Wayne St., Hamilton
Charger House
Comfort food and family favorites are on the menu at the Charger House in Ligonier.
Enjoy a full breakfast menu until 11 a.m. daily, lunch, dinner. Their Icelandic Cod is a favorite, along with beef and noodles, biscuits and gravy, entree salads and homemade soups.
Phone 894-4000
111 E. U.S. 6, Ligonier
Open Monday through Saturday, 5 a.m to 7:30 p.m., Sunday 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
