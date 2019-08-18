90 years ago
• Authorities have been investigating the several mysterious angles of the visit of a party at the Canary Inn, a roadhouse three miles south of LaOtto, on the Lima Road. Deputies were called to the roadhouse after Florence Shearer, proprietress, discovered upon her return after an absence of several hours, that second story windows and two beds in the building and an automobile parked in the yard had been riddled with bullets. The theory has been advanced that the persons who did the shooting were intent on committing murder. The auto was shot up to prevent anyone from escaping or going to summon aid, officials believe. The tires, fenders and body of the car were badly riddled by bullets.
