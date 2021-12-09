PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eastside at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
Leo at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at Westview,
Bellmont at East Noble, 6 p.m.
Churubusco at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Fairfield at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Angola at Garrett, 6 p.m.
Hamilton at Fremont, 6 p.m.
South Adams at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Trine at Indiana Tech Strive for Greatness (Turnstone Center, Fort Wayne), 5 p.m.
COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY
Women, Marian (Wis.) at Trine, 7 p.m.
Men, Trine at Aurora, 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.