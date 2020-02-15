WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue Extension’s Beginning Farmer Workshop seeks to address the realities of starting a farm.
The multiple-session workshop will guide participants in defining goals for their farm businesses, creating a practical plan to reach those goals, assessing current farm assets and outlining farm management best practices.
Jonathan Ferris, Purdue County Extension director in Wayne County and series organizer, encourages those in the beginning stages of producing an agriculture product and those still in the early stages of their agricultural careers to consider attending.
Four Purdue representatives will speak:
• Tamara Benjamin, assistant program leader diversified farming and food systems;
• Jonathan Ferris, Extension director, Wayne County;
• Laurynn Thieme, Extension educator, Delaware County; and
• Beth Vansickle, Purdue Extension educator for agriculture and natural resources, Madison County.
The series will be held at Ivy Tech Community College, 717 W. 21st Street, Connersville, on Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. beginning March 31 and ending April 28. Cost for the program is $65. Call the Wayne County Extension office at (765) 973-9281 by March 24 to register.
