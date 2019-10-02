KENDALLVILLE — Westview’s boys tennis team defeated Lakeland 5-0 in the first dual of the East Noble Sectional Wednesday evening.
A steady light rain forced EN activities director Nick David to pull the players off the courts around 5:45 p.m. The delay lasted over an and a half.
Much of the time in the delay was spent making a couple of the courts dry enough to be playable. Players and coaches from both teams along with David and the Knights’ tennis coaches Aaron Edwards and Brad Parker used squeegees to push water off the courts. Then Edwards used a leaf blower to help dry the courts.
Three of the matches were roughly halfway through the second set after the Warriors won the first set when play was initially stopped.
Westview won all of the matches in straight sets over the Lakers with Kurtis Davis at No. 1 singles, Justin Schwartz at No. 2 singles, Isaiah Hostetler at No. 3 singles, the No. 1 doubles team of Tim Brandenberger and Elijah Hostetler and the No. 2 doubles team of Will Clark and Brady Hostetler.
Lakeland finished its season at 1-12 and will not graduate anyone. The young Laker team started three freshmen and a sophomore.
Westview will play West Noble in a semifinal dual today at 5 p.m. at East Noble while the host Knights play Central Noble.
