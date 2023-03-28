College Baseball Thunder sweep Wright State Lake
ANGOLA — The Trine University baseball team swept a doubleheader from Wright State-Lake Sunday afternoon at home, taking the first game, 3-2 and winning the nightcap, 5-2.
The twinbill was scheduled after the Buona Beef Restaurants Classic in the Chicago suburbs was cancelled due to inclement weather.
Trine improved to 9-8 on the 2022 season with the sweep.
Cam Nagel got the win on the mound in the first game to improve to 2-2. Dalton Nikirk went 1-for-2 with two runs scored. Matthew Martin was 1-for-4 with a run scored. Easton Rhodes was 1-for-3 and Jack Kletzly had a pinch hit that drove in a run.
Trine jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first, but Weight State-Lake took the lead with two runs in the top of the third. The Thunder got the equalizer in the bottom of the third and what proved to be the winning run in the home half of the fifth on Kletzky’s pinch RBI single, plating Nikirk, who’d drawn a walk.
In the second game, Trine got on the board first with two in the bottom of the second. The Thunder blitzed out to a 5-0 lead before Wright State-Lake got two in the top of the fifth.
Josh Hoogewerf went 51/3 innings to get the win and improve to 2-1, striking out a pair and walking none. Noah Brettin earned his second save.
Martin went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Adam Stefanelli was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Avery Fulford went 2-for-3 with a run scored.
The Thunder return to action on Tuesday with a 4 p.m. game against Ohio Northern at Jannen Field.
College Softball Thunder sweep Polar Bears
ANGOLA — Trine University’s high-powered offense spurred the Thunder to a doubleheader sweep of visiting Ohio Northern Sunday afternoon. The Thunder topped the Polar Bears 8-1 in the first game and prevailed in the nightcap, 13-6.
Trine clubbed four home runs in the two games. The Thunder improved to 12-2 on the season with the nonconference wins. Alexis Michon got the win with five strong innings in the circle, fanning nine. Debbie Hill mopped up with two scoreless innings and a pair of strikeouts.
Karley Trine led the Thunder at the plate in Game 1, going 2-for-3 with five RBIs and two runs scored. Ellie Trine was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
In Game 2, it was Trine getting out to a 13-0 lead in the first four innings with Anna Koeppl in the circle. Koeppl went to 5-0, striking out four.
The Thunder pounded out 13 hits in the nightcap. Hill went 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Ellie Trine was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI. Amanda Prather was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and four RBIs, including a homer.
The Thunder host Anderson University on Wednesday in a doubleheader rescheduled from last Wednesday, March 22. The first game is slated for a 3 p.m. first pitch, with Game 2 set to start at 5:30 p.m.
College Men’s Lacrosse Thunder keep rolling, top Thomas More
ANGOLA — The Trine men are off to their best start in program history at 7-0 after a dominating 17-3 win over Thomas More Saturday afternoon.
The Thunder got out to a commanding 15-0 lead over the opening three quarters.
Peter Piccillo led the Thunder with four goals on the breezy afternoon at Shive Field. Andrew Douglas had five assists and Hunter Borski recorded three saves.
Jack Knicek had nine groundballs for Trine.
The Thunder outshot Thomas More, 54-18.
Trine returns to action this Saturday, April 1 at home against Hanover. Match time is 3 p.m.
College Men’s Tennis Thunder edge Albion in conference opener
ALBION, Mich. — Trine University started the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association portion of its spring season with a win this past Saturday, edging Albion on the road, 5-4.
With the win, the Thunder improved to 8-3 overall (1-0 MIAA).
Cole Goodman and Drew Dixon helped Trine earn three of their five points, winning both their singles and doubles matches. Dixon was a 6-1, 6-3 winner at No. 5 singles and teamed with Goodman for an 8-3 win at No. 2 doubles. Goodman won his No. 2 singles match, 6-2, 7-5.
Aaron Streit got the win at No. 4 singles, 6-2, 7-5, while Caleb Morris took the No. 6 singles match, 6-2, 6-3.
Trine travels to Adrian College this Saturday for a 2 p.m. meet against the Bulldogs.
Trine 5, Albion 4
Singles: 1. Brett Gurzell (A) def. Andrew Spurrison (T) 7-5, 6-3. 2. Cole Goodman (T) def. Brendan Morrison (A) 6-2, 7-5. 3. Drake Malcolm (A) def. Elijah Shilthius (T) 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 6-0. 4. Aaron Streit (T) def. Josh Doyle (A) 6-3, 6-4. 5. Drew Dixon (T) def. Jacob Doyle (A) 6-1, 6-3. 6. Caleb Morris (T) def. Brandon Blake (A) 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Gurzell/Malcolm (A) def. Spirrison/Streit (T) 8-7 (7-5). 2. Goodman/Dixon (T) def. Morrison/Blake (A) 8-3. 3. Jo. Drake/Ja. Drake (A) def. Schilthius/Nicholas Jen (T) 8-5.
College Women’s Tennis Thunder earn lopsided win over Bulldogs
ALBION, Mich. — Trine University got its MIAA season off on a winning note last Saturday with an 8-1 win on the road at Albion.
With the conference victory, the Thunder improved to 9-3 overall (1-0 MIAA).
Albion’s only win of the day came at No. 2 singles in a three-set match.
Trine travels to Adrian on Saturday for an 11 a.m. dual meet against the Bulldogs.
Trine 8, Albion 1
Singles: 1. Eva Morales (T) def. Rosy Zuun (A) 6-2, 6-0. 2. Josie Dunn (A) def. Bekah Trent (A) 2-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-4). 3. Elina Locane (T) def. Jesse Hepner (A) 6-0, 6-0. 4. Emilee Bassett (T) def. Alura Reed (A) 6-4, 6-0. 5. Alexis Maloney (T) def. Savannah McDonald (A) 6-0, 6-1. 6. Bailey Pelliccia (T) def. Lillianna Robinson (A) 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Trent/Locane (T) def. Zuun/Hepner (A) 8-3. 2. Bassett/Maloney (T) def. Dunn/McDonald (A) 8-2. 3. Eva Morales/Lizzie Welker (T) def. Robinson/Jaymee Herrington (A) 8-0.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has listed its top scores from the week of March 20.
Bowlers of the week were Jeremy Lash for men (126 pins above average), Carrie Quinn for women (138) and Kylye Snyder for youth (170).
MEN: Moose — Ty Cowan 268, 762 series, Tom Slaughter 267, 718 series, Greg Dini 267, Kaden Arnold 251. Booster — Chris Desper 289, Jim Smith 269, Tyler Woodward 261, Logan Sparkman 257, Matt Liggett 255. Friday Trio — Dan Hartleroad 268, 700 series, Rocky Barrand 267. Masters & Slaves — Ryan Smith 270, Rocky Sattison 258.
WOMEN: Moose — Rachael Gardner 241, 643 series, Trina Williams 211, 530 series, Megan Books 210, 557 series, Maggie Johnson 520 series, Ashley Eddingfield 511 series. Tuesday Ladies — Jane Ellert 203, 543 series. Booster — Dawn Simmons 244, 644 series, Heather Newman 213, 640 series, Cheyenne Woods 205, 593 series, Nycole Adcox 513 series.
YOUTH: Ray Chalfin 234, 668 series, Josh Wirges 227, 663 series, Hayden Dibble 226, 613 series, Elizabeth Jones 224, 547 series, Adam Snyder 224, Max McGinnis 222, Kylye Snyder 224, 638 series, Ian Miller 204, Jett Krebs 202, Harlee Toy 540 series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.