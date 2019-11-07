WATERLOO — State Superintendent of the Year and current superintendent at Southwest Allen County Schools Phil Downs on Oct. 29 spoke on the impact of vouchers on public education during a presentation at DeKalb High School.
Downs’ presentation, “Follow the Money: An Analysis of Why Public Education Funding is Not Keeping Pace in Indiana,” was co-hosted by DeKalb Central, DeKalb Eastern and Garrett-Keyser-Butler school districts.
Downs presented information contending there has been an increase in state spending, while the funding for public schools is lagging behind inflation; how vouchers further impact that negatively; where the voucher money ends up; and arguing there is no public accountability for how voucher dollars are spent.
Baron TV recorded Downs’ presentation, and it will be posted to the DeKalb Central school district’s website for viewing. Data and a summary of Downs’ presentation also is available at drphildowns.com/node/37. The data reflects voucher impact for 2018-19.
The Indiana Choice Scholarship program, commonly known as vouchers, helps families afford tuition at private schools. Depending on family income, a qualifying child can receive a voucher worth up to 90% of his or her local public school’s per-student funding, Downs said.
According to Downs, growth in Indiana’s budget for public school personnel has not kept pace with growth in its general fund or even inflation.
“Vouchers are also funded from the budget for public school personnel. In 2018-2019, over $150 million of this budget was utilized to fund vouchers — with very little accountability,” Downs said in an executive summary of his findings.
When taking into account inflation, the budget for public school personnel is almost $300 million behind the 2009-10 budget, according to Downs’ data.
“The girls and boys attending Indiana’s public schools are currently educated utilizing a budget that is lagging by $450 million. Everybody’s district finances have been negatively impacted by the voucher program, regardless of the number of vouchers taken within that district,” Downs said.
“There’s no fiscal oversight over money going to the voucher program. There’s no tracking of the money,” he added.
Indiana saw 36,328 voucher requests in 2018-19. Downs said. Voucher money is not taken from the local school, but it is taken out of the state Tuition Support Budget, which decreases the dollars for all public schools.
Downs’ data showed that in 2018-19, the Tuition Support Budget allocation divided by only the enrolled public school students would be $6,998, which is a 13% increase from 2009-10. However, the addition of voucher students cut the average to $6,826, only a 10.25% increase, while the rate of inflation was 16.71%
Downs noted that the number of vouchers students in Indiana last year would equate to being the largest school district in the state.
“There’s no accounting for those dollars. They go to the school. However they are used, they are used,” Downs said. “There’s no tracking where money is going.”
