Tips for small businesses

Black Friday is so named because it is said to play a big part in helping retailers meet their profit goals for the year.
Small businesses can capitalize on the unofficial Black Friday shopping holiday by being in top form for the big day.
Look your Best
It’s important to get your store into the holiday spirit and make it attractive to customers on the big shopping day. VendHQ.com recommends making sure your window displays and fixtures are in top shape and bringing out new merchandise.
GrooveCommerce.com recommends extending that holiday theme to your website, in order to inspire holiday warm fuzzies and drive sales.
Quickbooks encourages small business owners to offer shoppers a respite from the Black Friday hustle and bustle. Set out free cookies, hot cocoa and chairs for shoppers to sit and relax. You could even offer live (relaxing) music, such as a pianist.
Deals, Deals, Deals
Black Friday is all about the deals, so you will want to plan your sales strategy far in advance and bring your A game.
VendHQ recommends focusing on impulse buys, upsells and suggestive selling, as well as running specials, if needed. Keep in touch with your customers by e-mail and social media ahead of the big day. If you don’t already have a text messaging program, consider starting one in the months leading up to Black Friday. Tease the deals and promotions you’ll be offering.
Small businesses don’t necessarily have to compete with big box store deals. Highlight what makes your business unique and the advantages you offer. Quickbooks reminds proprietors: “Small businesses have the advantage of being able to offer personal attention. People like low prices, but they also like to feel valued.”
Do you offer curbside pickup so customers can get their purchases sooner, without having to wait for parcel delivery? Do you offer a service guarantee? Free setup or installation? Play up your strengths in your pre-Black Friday marketing.
Prepare your Staff
Black Friday is well known to be a stressful day for employees. Do whatever you can to lessen that stress on your staff. Be sure they are ready for the big day by letting them know what to expect, and being sure they have the training and information they need to best help your customers. What happens if you sell out of an item? Will you offer a rain check? Are your policies clearly posted and communicated to customers? Think through these potential issues before the big day arrives and your staff will be prepared to do their best work for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.