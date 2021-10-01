The Strand Theatre, Kendallville
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 2, 7 p.m., Sunday: 2, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday: 7 p.m., Monday, Wednesday: Closed.
The Addams Family 2 — (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 2, 7 p.m., Sunday: 2, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday: 7 p.m., Monday, Wednesday: Closed.
The Brokaw Movie House, Angola
The Addams Family 2 (PG) — Today: 7 p.m.; Saturday: 4, 7 p.m.; Sunday: 4 p.m.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m.; Saturday: 4, 7 p.m.; Sunday: 4 p.m.
Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — Today, Saturday: 7:45 p.m.
Malignant (R) — Today, Saturday: 9:45 p.m.
NCG Cinema, Auburn
The Addams Family 2 (PG) — 11:25 a.m., 12:50, 1:50, 3:25, 4:20, 6:50, 9:15 p.m.
The Many Saints of Newark (not rated) — 11:05 a.m., 1:10, 4:05, 6:55, 8:15, 9:45 p.m.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 11:50 a.m., 2:20, 4:50, 6, 7:20, 8:30, 9:50 p.m.
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — noon, 2, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30 p.m.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 12:20, 3:25, 5:10, 6:30, 9:35 p.m.
Free Guy (PG-13) — 1:05, 3:55, 6:45, 9:35 p.m.
