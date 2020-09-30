Never has wedding insurance been such a hot topic than throughout the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Without much notice, many couples across the world were forced to improvise and change their plans when adjusting things for their big day. But what is wedding insurance and how can it help you reduce your risk of losing money when planning your wedding?
Basically, wedding insurance covers a problem with the venue or a supplier. It can also offer financial coverage in the case of a key wedding party member falling ill.
You can work with your local insurance providers to look at the various options on the marketplace.
In most cases, depending on the type of coverage a couple takes out, a wedding will be covered by insurance policies for the following:
• A venue cancels on you.
• A supplier changes plans.
• Cancellation required due to a key guest not being able to attend due to poor health.
• Personal liability and legal expenses.
• Lost, stolen or damaged goods.
• COVID-19-related cancellations.
Protect Yourself
Let’s face it. Weddings are expensive. In order to be covered against the risk of losing a big portion of your budget, wedding venues will often actually require that you secure liability insurance to protect yourself and the venue during your big event. This insurance provides you with protection if someone is injured at your wedding or one of your guests causes property damage to the venue. Many of these policies offer high limits and come with zero deductible.
Cancellation or postponement insurance
One portion of wedding insurance includes cancellation or postponement policies. This gives you an extra level of protection throughout the wedding planning process. Your provider may be able to reimburse you for lost deposits and non-refundable payments if you are forced to postpone or cancel your wedding due to circumstances out of your control.
Many policies will also cover you if a wedding vendor cancels on you and you need to hire a new, more expensive vendor. This can include additional coverage against loss or damage to wedding photographs and videos, wedding gifts, wedding rings or wedding day attire.
