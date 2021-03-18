These children were recently born in New Eden Care Center:
Jonah Cade, a boy, was born March 13 to Lyndon and Julie (Troyer0 Yoder, Goshen.
Austin Micheal, a boy, was born March 12 to Arlin and Loretta (Eash) Troyer, Topeka.
Ashley Renae, a girl, was born March 12 to James and Ida (Hershberger) Miller, LaGrange.
Kaitlyn Jane, a girl, was born March 11 to Orra and Beth (Raber0 Whetstone, Goshen.
Heidi Nicole, a girl, was born March 11 to Elmer and Amanda (Miller) Yoder, Shipshewana.
Jeryl Mark, a boy, was born March 10 to Alvin and Dorene (Yoder) Schrock, Millersburg.
Raelynn Joy, a girl, was born March 8 to Dennis and Ramah (Beachy) Fry, Middlebury.
Anthony Eugene, a boy, was born March 6 Dennis and Darla Yoder, LaGrange.
Ethan Daniel, a boy, was born March 6 to Dennis and Joan Yoder, Topeka.
Adriann Kaylise, a girl, was born March 3 to Jerel and Carrie (Miller) Bontrager, Goshen.
Luke Allen, a boy, was born March 1 to Steven and Rhonda (Helmuth) Petersheim, Topeka.
