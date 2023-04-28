BENTON — Eastside found out it can play softball different ways.
In cold and wet conditions at Fairfield Friday, the Blazers got bunts down, stole bases, and stayed aggressive grinding out runs any way they could.
Their bats came alive later as they scored in every inning to defeat the Falcons 17-4 to repeat as Northeast Corner Conference Tournament champions.
They were happy with their win and glad to pose for photos with their adoring fans, but the celebration wasn’t too wild.
“I’m proud of our girls, two years in a row conference tournament champs,” Blazer coach Brennen Kitchen said. “You could tell after we won they’re not satisfied with just this. It’s another patch for their letter jacket, but they know there’s more out there for them.”
Only Fairfield’s artificial surface allowed the game to go on as scheduled. The teams still had to deal with misting rain and chilling winds. Any ball that hit the turf was tossed out of play to be dried off.
Natalie Lower pitched a four-hitter for the win with eight strikeouts and two walks. She dealt with the wet conditions better than Fairfield pitcher Faith Berkey, who left after 1 2/3 innings after walking eight batters and hitting another.
Four of Eastside’s first six runs were forced in on bases-loaded walks.
“Their No. 1 pitcher was having trouble with the grip,” Kitchen said. “It would have been a different game had it been dry. We’ll find out Tuesday because we play them at home. I’m sure she’ll have better stuff.
“They had to put in another pitcher (Kenlee Gall, moved in from shortstop) who didn’t have many innings and we were able to hit her pretty well as the game went on.”
Eight of the Blazers’ 11 hits came in the last two innings.
Lilli Cline was 2-for-4 with a pair of two-run singles for four RBIs. Grace McClain had a double and a single and also drove in four.
Lower had three RBIs, and Kennedy Smyth and Victoria Roose both had two.
Makenna Steele drove in all of the Falcons’ runs with a double and a three-run homer to left-center in the third.
“It was a little bit of a different game for both teams obviously,” Kitchen said. “With the rain and us playing on turf for the first time this year trying to get used to the surface, and the girls getting used to the grip on the ball with it being wet was difficult early on.
“Once we found our footing we did a nice job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.