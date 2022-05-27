PREP BASEBALL
Class 1A Fremont Sectional
First round, Fremont vs. Blackhawk Christian, noon
First round, Elkhart Christian vs. Canterbury, 3 p.m.
First round, Lakewood Park vs. Bethany Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A Westview Sectional
Semifinal, Fairfield vs. LaVille, 11 a.m.
Semifinal, Bremen vs. Westview, 1 p.m.
Class 2A Eastside Sectional
Semifinal, Eastside vs. Adams Central, 11 a.m.
Semifinal, Woodlan vs. Bluffton, 1:30 p.m.
Class 3A Angola Sectional
First round, Concordia vs. Bishop Luers, 11 a.m.
First round, Angola vs. Leo, 1 p.m.
Class 3A Jimtown Sectional
Semifinal, Wawasee vs. Lakeland, noon
Semifinal, Northwood vs. Jimtown, 2 p.m.
Class 4A DeKalb Sectional
Semifinal, Snider vs. Northrop, 11 a.m.
Semifinal, Carroll vs. DeKalb, 1 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Class 2A Westview Sectional
Semifinal, Westview vs. Fairfield, 10 a.m.
Semifinal, Prairie Heights vs. Bremen, noon
Championship game, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Eastside Sectional
Semifinal, Bishop Luers vs. Woodlan, 11 a.m.
Class 1A Fremont Sectional final, Elkhart Christian vs. Fremont, 12:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Lakeland, Westview at Warsaw Invitational (Swan Lake), 1:30 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Trine’s Evie Miller, Valerie Obear and Jake Gladieux in NCAA DIII Outdoor National Championships at The SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NCAA Division III Tournament Finals in Salem, Va.
Winners’ bracket second round, Trine vs. Salisbury (Md.), 3:30 p.m.
