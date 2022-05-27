PREP BASEBALL

Class 1A Fremont Sectional

First round, Fremont vs. Blackhawk Christian, noon

First round, Elkhart Christian vs. Canterbury, 3 p.m.

First round, Lakewood Park vs. Bethany Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A Westview Sectional

Semifinal, Fairfield vs. LaVille, 11 a.m.

Semifinal, Bremen vs. Westview, 1 p.m.

Class 2A Eastside Sectional

Semifinal, Eastside vs. Adams Central, 11 a.m.

Semifinal, Woodlan vs. Bluffton, 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A Angola Sectional

First round, Concordia vs. Bishop Luers, 11 a.m.

First round, Angola vs. Leo, 1 p.m.

Class 3A Jimtown Sectional

Semifinal, Wawasee vs. Lakeland, noon

Semifinal, Northwood vs. Jimtown, 2 p.m.

Class 4A DeKalb Sectional

Semifinal, Snider vs. Northrop, 11 a.m.

Semifinal, Carroll vs. DeKalb, 1 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Class 2A Westview Sectional

Semifinal, Westview vs. Fairfield, 10 a.m.

Semifinal, Prairie Heights vs. Bremen, noon

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Eastside Sectional

Semifinal, Bishop Luers vs. Woodlan, 11 a.m.

Class 1A Fremont Sectional final, Elkhart Christian vs. Fremont, 12:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS GOLF

Lakeland, Westview at Warsaw Invitational (Swan Lake), 1:30 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Trine’s Evie Miller, Valerie Obear and Jake Gladieux in NCAA DIII Outdoor National Championships at The SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

NCAA Division III Tournament Finals in Salem, Va.

Winners’ bracket second round, Trine vs. Salisbury (Md.), 3:30 p.m.

