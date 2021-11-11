The DeKalb County Veterans Service Office thanks all Veterans for their service and sacrifice to our country.
DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties offer Veterans Services to Veterans free of charge.
Contact information for each follows:
DeKalb County Veteran Service Officer — Ronda Hunkler, 260-925-0131
LaGrange County Veteran Service Officer — Allen Connelly 260-499-6387
Noble County Veteran Service Officer — Mike Clouse, 260-636-1298
Steuben County Veteran Service Officer — Alex Dobson, 260-668-1000 x 1060
DeKalb County offers non-profit organization, Vet2Vet for Veterans seeking information, education and support in the community. The group meets Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at the Cupbearer Café in downtown Auburn.
The DeKalb County Veterans Office is located at 220 E. Seventh Street in Auburn.
