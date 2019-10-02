FORT WAYNE — The Alzheimer’s Association® invites Fort Wayne-area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday at Parkview Field. Funds raised from the Walk will support critically needed research, as well as local education and support programs.
Onsite registration for the event begins at 10 a.m.
On Walk day, participants will learn about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, volunteer opportunities, public policy initiatives and local programs and services provided by the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter.
Participants will also honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with Promise Flowers during the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony — a moving display of hope to represent the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s.
“Surrounded by the colorful flowers on Walk day, a white flower is displayed to represent Alzheimer’s first survivor,” said Abby Geha, manager, Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Fort Wayne. “Because of events like this walk, we are able to fund vital research to help put an end to this disease. Walk day is about spreading awareness, coming together and finding hope.”
Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States and the only one in the top 10 that cannot be prevented, slowed or cured. More than 5 million Americans are living with the disease, including 110,000 Hoosiers. Approximately 5,500 are living with the disease in Allen County alone. Another 16,400 are serving as unpaid caregivers.
In 2018, Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Fort Wayne raised more than $260,000 for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This year, the Greater Indiana Chapter aims to raise $290,000.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Fort Wayne is supported by Nationwide Presenting Sponsor Edward Jones and Chapter-wide sponsor Trilogy Health Services, with additional support from American Senior Communities.
Participants are encouraged to preregister online for free at alz.org/indiana/walk. For Walk updates, participants may visit the Greater Indiana Chapter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @alzindiana and join the Fort Wayne Walk to End Alzheimer’s Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/FWWalk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.