25 years ago
• Voting sites were announced for the upcoming presidential election in DeKalb County with candidates incumbent President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, and Republican Bob Dole on the ballot. Harry Brown was running on the Libertarian ticket and Ross Perot ran on the Reform ticket. State races included Jay Rigdon (D) and Robert Meeks (R) for State Senator in District 13 and Steven Vaughn (D) opposing Dennis Kruse (R) for the State Representative District 51 seat. Republican Phyllis Pond was unopposed for re-election to the State Representative 85 seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.