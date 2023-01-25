Jimmy Dean Hall, age 50, died at his residence on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
A funeral service will be held in Jimmy’s honor at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Charles Barker will officiate.
Burial will take place at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier, Indiana.
A gathering of friends and family will be from noon to 2 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.