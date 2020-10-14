FORT WAYNE — In an interview, a reporter once commented to Liz Brown that “You seem to run for a lot of things.”
Maybe meant as a veiled commentary, running for multiple offices is one thing that sets Brown, a Fort Wayne-area state senator, apart from a lot of women who seek office.
She’s had some wins. She’s had some losses. Politics wasn’t a lifelong dream or anything for Brown, but she serves because she feels like she has something to offer.
In a world where elected office is still somewhat of a boys club — women in office make up far less than the 50% that they make up in the general population — Brown runs.
As studies have shown that many women candidates run once, many lose their first attempt at office and then many never run again, Brown has become one of northeast Indiana’s influential women by not following that script.
“I try to think about if I have skills that I can use somewhere else and use in a broader way,” Brown said. “I have not been thinking ahead to the next thing that moves on. I’m awlays thinking about what adds value to the community.”
A mother of seven, Brown’s foray into politics started as she was entering the next phase of her home life. Once her children were all high-school aged and she didn’t need to spend as much time at home, she started looking around for new opportunities.
She had already gotten involved with local organizations around Allen County prior to that, serving with some nonprofits and helping out service groups with their mission. Then she stumbled upon the Richard G. Lugar Excellence in Public Service Series, a notable statewide civics program for Republican women.
Brown entered the Lugar Series hoping to just learn more about opportunities in service, but soon found herself on the ballot for a local nonpartisan school board race.
Like many women seeking office for the first time, Brown lost.
But Brown did something not as many female candidates do afterward, she made a second run at office. Brown filed to run for Fort Wayne’s City Council as a Republican. She won her primary race and then won in 2007, gaining a seat on the city’s board.
After four years of serving on the council and not being pleased with how the city was spending its money, Brown decided to take a shot at the Republican nomination for mayor, to challenge Democrat Tom Henry in his re-election bid.
For a second time, Brown lost her campaign in the primary. Out of politics for the moment, she was spending some time teaching at St. Francis University, putting public office behind her for the moment.
But in 2014, when Indiana’s longtime District 15 Thomas Wyss announced he’d be retiring, Brown was approaching about getting back into the game.
So, again, with a lot of support from family and friends, she hit the campaign trail.
“It comes down to you, do you really want to expose yourself again,” Brown said. “I was very happy teaching at st. francis and hadn’t really thought about any particular position. ... I have not been thinking ahead to the next thing that moves on.”
Brown won that race and has since been serving in the state Senate since.
She now chairs the Senate’s ethics committee but also serves on the appropriations committee and health and provider services committee, with a strong mind toward fiscal issues.
Brown is one of 10 women senators from both parties in Indianapolis, compared to 40 men serving in the state’s upper house. That ratio actually has gotten a little better over the years, although it’s a long way to go.
Although the numbers are lopsided, Brown said she’s never felt gender has a played a role in how people view her or the work she does.
“It’s never been an issue in my district that people look askance or question, well a man would do anything different or vote, my peers on both sides of the aisle are very respectful,” Brown said. “It’s issue based. I find them all to be very respectful.”
After two years in the Senate, Brown wasn’t done, as she took a shot at Indiana’s 3rd District Congressional seat, which was being vacated by Marlin Stutzman when he made an unsuccessful attempt at Indiana Senator.
In a six-way Republican primary, Brown was one of three competitive candidates, although she ultimately finished behind now-Rep. Jim Banks and Kip Tom in the running.
In a political career that’s had alternating ups and downs, Brown doesn’t dote on the losses and instead focuses on what she can bring to the table right now.
So why aren’t there more women like Brown in elected offices at the state and local level? It’s still an ongoing disparity with no clear answers.
For Brown, she sees a few pieces in her experience that really opened doors to be successful in politics. First, is having a support system in place with family and friends, since running for office brings your life into the public like never before. Second, having community connections, people who know and organizations that are familiar with your work and can build a network. And third, being strategic can be a big help. When Brown has run, she’s typically chosen to go after open seats instead of challenging incumbents and that kind of race levels the playing field among all candidates.
One other thing that Brown encourages women to recognize is that, every position is important and yes, every one has something to offer. You don’t need to be a lawyer or own a business or be a political operative to seek office.
That’s kind of the beauty of politics, is that the system benefits from having a diversity of backgrounds.
“I think all of those positions are of equal position and value, township trustees, wherever you want to start. You have to be confident there is no job description you fit when you run for office,” Brown said. “Their views and their backgrounds are extremely diverse and I think everyone has something to bring to value. I think you bring, whatever your background is, you bring a viewpoint that will be needed and important to any conversation.”
