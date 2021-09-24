TODAY

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Many area teams in New Haven Classic at Huntington University, 9 a.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Prairie Heights at Bremen Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Angola, West Noble at Warsaw Invitational, 9 a.m.

Lakeland at Bethany Christian, 11 a.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

NECC Tournament at Angola, 9 a.m.

DeKalb at East Noble Invitational, 9 a.m.

New Haven at East Noble, 1 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Garrett at Lakewood Park, 10 a.m.

Blackhawk Christian at Prairie Heights, 10 a.m.

DeKalb at East Noble, 1 p.m.

West Noble at Elkhart, 1 p.m.

Lakeland at Elkhart Christian, 1 p.m.

Bethany Christian at Westview, 7 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Central Noble at West Noble, 5 p.m.

Bethany Christian at Westview, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS

Trine women in ITA Regional Championships at Kalamazoo, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Trine tri-match: vs. Kalamazoo, 11 a.m.; vs. Manchester, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF

Trine men’s MIAA Jamboree (Zollner), 1 p.m.

Trine women at Kalamazoo’s MIAA Jamboree (Milham Park), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Women, Earlham at Trine, 3 p.m.

Trine men at Anderson, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Trine at Centre (Ky.), 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

COLLEGE TENNIS

Trine women in ITA Regional Championships at Kalamazoo, 9 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.