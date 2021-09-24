TODAY
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Many area teams in New Haven Classic at Huntington University, 9 a.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Prairie Heights at Bremen Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Angola, West Noble at Warsaw Invitational, 9 a.m.
Lakeland at Bethany Christian, 11 a.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
NECC Tournament at Angola, 9 a.m.
DeKalb at East Noble Invitational, 9 a.m.
New Haven at East Noble, 1 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Garrett at Lakewood Park, 10 a.m.
Blackhawk Christian at Prairie Heights, 10 a.m.
DeKalb at East Noble, 1 p.m.
West Noble at Elkhart, 1 p.m.
Lakeland at Elkhart Christian, 1 p.m.
Bethany Christian at Westview, 7 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Central Noble at West Noble, 5 p.m.
Bethany Christian at Westview, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine women in ITA Regional Championships at Kalamazoo, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine tri-match: vs. Kalamazoo, 11 a.m.; vs. Manchester, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
Trine men’s MIAA Jamboree (Zollner), 1 p.m.
Trine women at Kalamazoo’s MIAA Jamboree (Milham Park), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Women, Earlham at Trine, 3 p.m.
Trine men at Anderson, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Trine at Centre (Ky.), 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine women in ITA Regional Championships at Kalamazoo, 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.