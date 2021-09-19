From museums and monuments to tucked-away neighborhoods and river walks, the capital of the United States, Washington, D.C., has a multitude of things to see, places to explore and cultures to experience.
The nation’s capital has maintained a firm hold on my son James’ heart since he first visited as a Boy Scout. He made numerous subsequent visits, his love of the place partnering with his enthusiasm and interest in politics.
In January, he took the leap, packed his bags and left Indiana to make D.C. his home. In August, my husband and I were fortunate to be able to spend a week there, with James as our tour guide. For seven days, we walked multiple miles and traveled on the metro to explore some of the more famous sites as well as some hidden gems that D.C. has to offer.
Exploring D.C. does not have to cost a fortune. I dubbed our trip, “D.C. on a dime” as many attractions and activities are free.
Most of the museums and historic sites at the National Mall are free, including the Smithsonian Museums. The Mall stretches from the Washington Monument to the U.S. Capitol and offers plenty of space to sit and enjoy the surrounding architecture.
While we did not have time to take in all of the museums, we enjoyed visiting the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. Home to more than 1.8 million objects and more than three shelf-miles of archival collections, the museum preserves and shares this national collection that includes everything from the original Star-Spangled Banner to Abraham Lincoln’s top hat to Dorothy’s ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz.
Also free is the Smithsonian National Zoo, where visitors can see giant pandas, gorillas, lions, elephants, seals, reptiles and a host of other species. The giant panda exhibit was especially popular during our visit.
On Dec. 7, 2020, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute announced that giant pandas will continue to live at the zoo through the end of 2023. According to the Smithsonian, the three-year agreement extension signed by Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute and China Wildlife and Conservation Association is effective through Dec. 7, 2023. The terms of the agreement extension are similar to previous agreements. Cub Xiao Qi Ji, born at the zoo Aug. 21, 2020, female giant panda Mei Xiang, age 22, and male giant panda Tian Tian, age 23, will go to China at the end of the three-year agreement extension, according to the zoo.
We spent one morning of our trip visiting Arlington National Cemetery, the final resting place for thousands of American servicemen and women. Visitors can walk the grounds for free or pay to take a guided tour bus. While at Arlington, we were able to watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Twenty-four hours a day, soldiers from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” stand watch over the Tomb. The Old Guard has held this duty since 1948.
Washington, D.C., has many neighborhoods to explore. The Kalorama area within the Northwest Quadrant includes the residential neighborhoods of Kalorama Triangle and Sheridan-Kalorama. The neighborhood is known for its embassies and large mansions and famous residents, including Jeff Bezos and Barack Obama.
Adams Morgan is a neighborhood in northwest Washington, D.C., about 1 1/2 miles north of the White House. It is known for its broad mix of cultures and activities and contains together both residential and entertainment areas, with numerous bars and restaurants, shops and businesses.
At The Wharf, a mile-long stretch along the Potomac River, features restaurants, retailers, residences and businesses. The Municipal Fish Market at The Wharf is the oldest continuously-operating open-air fish market in the United States, dating back to 1805.
The Capitol Riverfront neighborhood along the Anacostia River features landmarks such as Nationals Park, the headquarters of both the U.S. Department of Transportation and D.C. Water, and The Yards Park, with its fountains, water wall, elevated overlook, and grassy areas.
Georgetown is known for federalist architecture, historic brick and frame row houses, cobblestone streets, and estates dating back as early as the mid-1700s.
Eastern market is a public market in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. In the South Hall Market, merchants serve meats, poultry, seafood, produce, pasta, baked goods and cheeses from around the world. An outside market features recently-harvested fruits vegetables, and fresh flowers, as well as handmade arts, crafts, jewelry, and antiques.
Our trip came to a close with an unexpected treat as we took a walk near Marine Barracks, the oldest active post in the Marine Corps. As we strolled past the entrance gate, we were invited to watch the Evening Parade at the barracks. According to the Marines, the ceremony, held every Friday evening during the summer, has become a universal symbol of the professionalism, discipline, and Esprit de Corps of the United States Marines.
I hope to return to Washington, D.C., in the not-too-distant future to experience what this magnificent place has to offer in other seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.