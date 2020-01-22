LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Commissioners opted to launch a new wellness plan for employees, hoping to ease skyrocketing medical insurance costs paid by the county’s insurance program for county employees.
Commissioner Larry Miller said the county’s insurance carrier paid more than $1.5 million in 2019 to treat county employees with conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol levels. The county employs more than 180 people, 150 of who use the county provided insurance program.
Miller said the commissioner hoped that by offering employees a wellness plan hoping that program will help to push down the costs to treat medical conditions.
In other matters, the commissioners agreed to continue to keep an eye on Stroh area resident Gene Nealy, who was charged with violating the county nuisance ordinance by allowing vehicles and debris to accumulate on his property. The commissioner fined Nealy more than $4,000, but have placed those fines in suspension as they wait to see if Nealy continues to keep his property in compliance with county nuisance laws.
