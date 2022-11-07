TODAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bishop Dwenger at East Noble, 6 p.m.

DeKalb at Fort Wayne North Side, 6 p.m.

Angola at Carroll, 6 p.m.

Fremont at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m. (Varsity only)

Goshen at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Leo at Churubusco, 6 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Westview, 6 p.m.

West Noble at Columbia City, 6 p.m.

Central Noble at Whitko, 6:30 p.m. (Varsity only)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Women, Benedictine (Ill.) at Trine, 5:30 p.m.

Men, Manchester at Trine, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

Trine at Lourdes (Ohio), 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY

ACHA D3, Western Michigan at Trine, 8 p.m.

