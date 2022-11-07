TODAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop Dwenger at East Noble, 6 p.m.
DeKalb at Fort Wayne North Side, 6 p.m.
Angola at Carroll, 6 p.m.
Fremont at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m. (Varsity only)
Goshen at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Leo at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Westview, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Columbia City, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at Whitko, 6:30 p.m. (Varsity only)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Women, Benedictine (Ill.) at Trine, 5:30 p.m.
Men, Manchester at Trine, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING
Trine at Lourdes (Ohio), 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY
ACHA D3, Western Michigan at Trine, 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.