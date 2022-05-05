Police make arrests
ANGOLA — These people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Dustin L. Beard, 34, of the 3000 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor sale or purchase of ephedrine.
• Tyrell M. Cole, 22, of the 600 block of Evens Avenue, Anderson, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Allen L. Collins, 35, of the 4300 block of South C.R. 100W, Hudson, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• James D. Hollifield Jr., 50, of the 3600 block of South C.R. 100W, Hudson, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Toni M. Morton, 38, of the 2300 block of South West Fox Lake Road, arrested on West Fox Lake Road on a count of civil contempt of court.
• Darrell L. Rowe, 39, homeless, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Jennifer L. Swander, 30, of the 6000 block of North C.R. 925E, Fremont, arrested in the 100 block of West Toledo Street, Fremont, on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
