While cool autumn and winter evenings might bring to mind a crackling fire, making sure the fireplace and chimney are in tip top shape should come first.
Chimneys should be inspected annually to ensure they are operating safely, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
During an inspection a chimney professional will look for cracks, loose brick or mortar and a working cap for brick chimneys and rust, working seals and water damage for factory built chimneys, among other issues, Chimney 1 owner Cindi Hull said.
“We’re just kind of looking over everything to see if anything needs addressing, cracks or maintenance or things like that,” she said.
Chimneys should also be inspected after a chimney or furnace fire, whenever the fireplace type is changed, when purchasing a home with a chimney or whenever storm damage is expected, according to a publication from the Chimney Safety Institute of America (CSIA).
Sometimes, homeowners can spot signs of chimney issues, Hull said, adding her company has received calls from homeowners reporting brick chips, loose mortar, missing bricks or tilted caps.
“(Step) outside once in a while and taking a look (at the chimney),” she said. “See if you can see anything that might look out of the ordinary.”
However, interior issues, such as the buildup of creosote, cannot be easily seen by homeowners, Hull said.
“If you’re not using properly seasoned firewood, it puts a lot of moisture out into the fireplace and chimney,” she said.
Creosote occurs when condensed wood smoke builds up in the chimney, according to the CSIA publication.
“Creosote is highly flammable, so the next time you use the fireplace, it just takes one little spark from your fire to set that creosote on fire and that leads to chimney fires,” Hull said.
Most people don’t realize there is buildup in their chimneys, which is why annual inspections are so important, she added.
Often, Chimney 1 will do cleanings and inspections at the same time, Hull said.
A chimney cleaning involves using specialized vacuums and brushes to clear chimneys of buildup and creosote.
When having any work done on a chimney, those doing the work should be certified by the Chimney Safety Institute of America, Hull said.
Among other requirements, certified companies and individuals “have to go every three years to get recertified to make sure they’re up on the latest codes and clearances,” she said. “We take that very seriously because when you’re talking about fire we want to make sure we’re doing everything we can properly.”
Certified companies can be found on the Institute’s website, https://web.csia.org/search.
The main website, csia.org, also provides consumer information tips, including proper drying and storage of wood and how to build a safe fire.
