If you were to call someone a meleagris gallopovo, you might be prepared to defend yourself, especially if the other person knows what it means. If not, the least you can expect is to be called something that sounds equally distasteful.
It’s not exactly a slam on one’s family heritage and it’s not a term of endearment either. Actually, sit’s the scientific name for a large game bird related to pheasants and grouse. It’s often referred to as the noblest game bird in America. It was a favorite of pioneer hunters and is still a most worthy and wily opponent for modern sportsmen.
It’s hard to imagine how the turkey, once proposed to be the national bird, came to be a derogatory slam. Turkey now seems to be an almost universal word that has far outdistanced traditional Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. It apparently has no bounds and no specific definition when used to identify another human being.
Everything from the boss to a person who “fowls” something up or impedes progress can be a turkey. A lousy driver, a clumsy, klutzy carry-out or a surly salesperson falls into the turkey category. The word is also reserved for those who are pompous, pushy, egotistical, arrogant, stuffy and vain.
One definition of turkey is a person in a high position (government, corporate, academic) who got there via the workings of the “Peter Principle.” In other words, they were promoted beyond their actual capabilities.
Turkey, it appears, has been transformed into a catchall name that can be used in public in place of swearing. Whatever the case, the turkey’s reputation has taken a beating over the years. History indicates that the bird’s noble stature began to tarnish when it lost out to the bald eagle for national bird status in a vote of Congress in 1782. Senators against Ben Franklin’s wild turkey proposal argued that it simply was not regal enough.
From that point on the turkey was labeled a loser. To add insult to injury, it wasn’t long after that when theatrical productions that flopped became known as turkeys.
Turkey egos got a welcome boost from the world of sports when three consecutive strikes in bowling became known as a turkey, an accomplishment to be proud of. Another lift came when a dance was named after the bird. The turkey trot was an apparent attempt by humans to imitate the turkey’s walk. Done to ragtime music, the dance was accomplished with feet well apart (turkey-like) with a characteristic rise on the ball of the foot followed by a drop to the heel.
In a try to get on better terms with the native bird, humans invented a marksmanship contest called a turkey shoot. It was designed to test one’s shooting skill against a moving target. But alas, the turkey turned out to be the loser after all since the winner’s prize was, you guessed it, a turkey.
Despite the great bird’s gradual decline in reputation over the years and the taking its name in vain, this native of the United States and Mexico is the headliner of the gastronomic feast that includes dressing, sweet potatoes, cranberries, vegetables and pie, and it still holds the place of honor at the tables of countless thousands of Americans on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.