Volleyball team undefeated Saturday
The Leo volleyball team won four straight games in tournament play Saturday.
The team kicked off weekend competition with a 2-0 win over South Adams. Brooke Smith had a team-high 12 kills, Averee Yoder recorded four aces and Belle Hogan dished out 15 assists. Hannah Buche had three of the team’s four blocks, and Ryan Rednour had 11 digs.
The Lions went on to defeat Lakewood Park Christian 2-0. Smith led the offense with 12 kills and three aces, while Hogan earned another 15 assists. Ryan Rednour had 10 digs, and Alesia Olinger and Smith each had a pair of blocks in the win.
The Lions’ third outing was another shutout — this time against Pioneer. Smith had 15 kills, and Yoder put down five aces. Smith and Hogan each had one block, and Smith and Rednour each had a match-high eight digs. Hogan added 17 assists.
The team wrapped up a successful afternoon with a 2-0 win over conference opponent New Haven. Smith grabbed 14 kills, and Hogan served up three aces. Smith, Hogan and Erika Dimond each blocked a pair of shots, and Rednour had nine digs. Hogan set up 18 assists in the final match of the day.
Boys soccer team improves to 8-2-1
The Leo boys soccer team picked up its seventh and eighth wins last week.
The Lions traveled to Bellmont on Sept. 16, defeating the Braves 2-0. Alfonso Peralta scored both of Leo’s goals — each one off an assist by Ibai Marro Ojer.
The team dominated DeKalb 5-1 on Sept. 18. Peralta had another two-goal outing, and Ojer, Carter Bond and Alex McKinney scored one goal each. Trevor Wise earned two assists, and Peralta, Ojer and McKinney had one each.
Leo girls soccer team falls to DeKalb
The Leo girls soccer team dropped to 8-2 after a Sept. 18 loss to DeKalb. Both teams ended regulation at a 0-0 draw before the Barons sealed the win in a 3-1 shootout.
That game followed a 1-0 Leo win over Bellmont on Sept. 16. Samantha Sanderlin scored the only goal of the game. Goalkeeper Sarah Schleinkofer grabbed five saves for another shutout.
Leo runners place third, seventh at West Noble
The Leo girls cross country team placed third out of 18 teams during Saturday’s West Noble Invitational. The boys team finished seventh on the afternoon.
Eden Norris led the Lady Lions with a 20th-place finish overall in 21:06.5. Also scoring for Leo were Taylor Stine (28th), Megan Fuchs (30th), Olivia Lashure (54th) and Renee Beaubien (55th).
Tyler Hartleroad led the boys team, crossing the finish line in 17:43.7. He was followed by Jackson Ringwood (35th), Donovin Setser (42nd), Tristian Alcantar (45th) and Joel Fowerbaugh (71st).
Both teams will compete in the New Haven Classic at Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday.
