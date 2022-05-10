Prep Baseball Blazers shut out Lakeland
LAGRANGE — Eastside connected for 15 hits in a 13-0 win over Lakeland Tuesday.
Laithyn Cook and Carsen Jacobs homered for the Blazers (13-4). Jack Buchanan had two doubles and Caeden Moughler and Nick Snyder had one each.
Eastside scored once in the first. There would be no more scoring until the visitors scored three times in the sixth. They added nine runs in the seventh inning.
Snyder struck out 10, walked two and allowed four hits in six innings of work. Moughler pitched an inning of relief. He allowed two hits and struck out two.
Carson Mickem had three of Lakeland’s six hits, including a double. Deion Marshall picked up two hits and Jayden Marshall had one.
Warriors top Angola
ANGOLA — Westview made a five-run third inning stand up in beating Angola 6-3 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Tuesday.
Alec Titus allowed three unearned runs and four hits over the first six innings to get the win for the Warriors (9-5, 5-1 NECC). Matty Mortrud pitched a scoreless seventh inning to pick up the save. Titus and Mortrud each had two hits.
Jayce Brandenberger also had two hits for Westview, and Braden Kauffman stole two bases. The Warriors overcame five errors to win.
Micah Steury was the starting and losing pitcher for the Hornets (4-13, 1-5). Eli Hendrickson allowed an earned runs and six hits while striking out four in four and one-third innings of relief.
In other area action Tuesday, Hamilton lost at Fairfield 22-2 in five innings and East Noble won 9-2 at Columbia City.
Churubusco starts fast to top PH
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco scored all of its runs in the first three innings in beating Northeast Corner Conference rival Prairie Heights 9-5 Tuesday.
The Eagles capped the big start with a five-run third inning.
Cal Ostrowski had three runs batted in and two hits, and also pitched four innings with three strikeouts to get the win for the Eagles (3-14, 2-5 NECC) after signing to play college baseball at Ivy Tech earlier Tuesday afternoon. Connor Slone added two hits and two RBIs.
Luke Severe had three hits and Maverick Deveau drew two walks for the Panthers (7-8, 2-4).
Railroaders beat CN
ALBION — Garrett defeated Central Noble 18-5 in a Northeast Corner Conference game on Monday.
Peyton Simmons, Graham Kelham and Kail Baughman had three hits apiece and scored three runs apiece for the Railroaders. Trey Richards also had three hits, and Aiden Orth drove in three runs. Jacob Molargik added two doubles, two runs and two RBIs.
Luke Byers was the starting and winning pitcher for Garrett. He allowed five runs (four earned) and six hits over four and two-thirds innings and struck out five.
Jaxon Copas had two home runs for the Cougars.
On Wednesday in Ligonier, Central Noble defeated West Noble 14-4.
Will Hoover and Jackson Hoover homered for the Cougars. Tyler Shisler had two hits. Jackson Hoover and Brody Morgan led CN on the mound.
Lakers outslug Trojans
STURGIS, Mich. — Lakeland had 13 hits Monday in defeating Sturgis 10-6.
Freshman Carson Mickem stole four bases and scored three runs for the Lakers, and Cole Schiffli had three hits. Jason McBride, Jayden Marshall and Nick Huppenthal also had multi-hit games.
Junior Deion Marshall had a very good pitching start for Lakeland. He allowed one earned run over four innings and struck out six Trojans.
Prep Boys Golf Lakers pick up two victories over Westview, Churubusco
LAGRANGE — At Heron Creek in LaGrange, the Lakeland golfers beat Churubusco 166-218 and Westview 166-167 to improve to 7-2 overall and 7-1 in the Northeast Corner Conference.
Co-medalists were Westview’s Silas Haarar and Lakeland’s Tommy Curtis with both shooting a score of 37.
Other scorers for Lakeland were Ben Keil (39), Nate Keil (42), Jensen Miller (48) and Tucker Klopfenstein (48).
Other scorers for Westview were Wade Springer (38), Landon Bennett (46), Nathan Miller (46) and Gramm Egli (52).
Blazers edge Woodlan
AUBURN — Eastside’s golf team beat Woodlan by two strokes, 201-203, in a varsity match Monday at Bridgewater Golf Club.
Reece Myers led the Blazers with a 44. Austin Arnold was close behind at 48.
Gunnar Czaja shot 52, Ethan Kerr shot 57 and Lucian Bruggner shot 62 for Eastside.
Columbia City defeats Knights
COLUMBIA CITY — The Eagles defeated East Noble in a home Northeast 8 conference duel Tuesday by a score of 151-174.
The medalist of the match was Columbia City’s Alex Hedrick, who shot a 35, followed by teammate Sean Bledsoe with a 36.
The Knights were highlighted by Joey Sorrell’s hole in one on the second hole, using a 7 iron from 161 yards out.
Columbia City is 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the NE8.
Barons fall at Bellmont
DECATUR — At Cross Creek Golf Club in Decatur on Tuesday, DeKalb came up short to the Braves by a score of 154-145.
The medalist of the match was Bellmont’s Winston Brown, shooting two under par for a total of 31.
Prep Girls Tennis LPC downs Generals
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park defeated Wayne 4-1 on Tuesday. It was the Panthers’ ninth dual win of the season.
LPC won all three singles matches, and triumphed at No. 1 doubles.
In other area action Tuesday, Norwell defeated DeKalb 4-1 at home in a Northeast 8 Conference duel.
EN loses at Norwell on Monday
In Ossian on Monday, East Noble lost to Norwell 4-1. It was EN’s first NE8 loss. Bree Walmsley won in straight sets at No. 2 singles for East Noble’s lone point.
Norwell won the JV dual 7-1. The lone EN win came from the doubles team of Allyson Savoie and Sausha Slaughter by a 6-4 score.
Norwell 4, East Noble 1
Singles: 1. Aubreyan Heyerly (N) def. Kyndal Mynhier 6-1, 6-3. 2. Bree Walmsley (EN) def. McKenna McNabb 7-5, 6-1. 3. Addy Heyerly (N) def. Kya Mosley 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Annabelle Johnson-Mackinzie Tolliver (N) def. Sadie Potts-Ella Edwards 6-2, 6-2. 2. Jordyn Xayyachack-Sofia Fernandez (N) def. Maria Bona-Breanna Arnold 6-1, 6-2.
Warriors win over Fremont
EMMA — Westview adjusted without No. 2 singles player Madeline Stults, who was ill, and still beat Fremont 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Monday. The Warriors finish 6-2 in NECC play. The Eagles won the JV dual 2-1.
Westview 5, Fremont 0
Singles: 1. P. Riegsecker (WV) def. D. Bock 6-1, 6-3. 2. Kenner (WV) def. Hilvers 6-4, 6-4. 3. Osorio-Luna (WV) def. A. Gaskill 1-6, 7-5, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Clark-Miller (WV) def. Rough-McCullough 6-0, 6-0. 2. Miller-E. Yoder (WV) def. A. Chilenski-Banks 6-3, 6-0.
Middle School Golf DeKalb defeats two foes
AUBURN — DeKalb shot 221 to 273 for Oak Farm and 292 for Lakeland in a three-way match at Bridgewater Monday.
A.J. Shambaugh was the medalist with a 38 to lead the Barons. Other DeKalb scores were Logan Hartsough 43, Ellington Sparkman 45, Easton Armstrong 47 and Paige Williams 50.
Ryan Kochanski and Nico Hernandez-Peterson shot 52s to lead Oak Farm.
CN defeats Chargers
KENDALLVILLE — Central Noble defeated West Noble 233-249 Monday at Cobblestone.
The Cougars shot their best score of the season. CN’s Issac Nodine was medalist with 49.
Central Noble also had Harrison Spencer with a season-best 59, Hunter Halsey with 61 and Keaton Weber with 64.
College Track & Field Several Trine athletes earn All-MIAA honors
FREELAND, Mich. — The Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association named its all-conference recipients in track and field on Tuesday, and they are based on their winning efforts in the MIAA Field Day last Thursday and Friday at Albion College.
For the Thunder women, Haley Livingston made the All-MIAA team in the long jump, triple jump, 100-meter hurdles and 400 hurdles. Evie Miller made the team in the 1,500 and 10,000, and Valerie Obear made it in the hammer throw.
For the Trine men, Jake Gladieux received All-MIAA honors in the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles. Travis Dowling made the team for winning the discus, and the Thunder’s 4-by-100 relay team of Greysen Spohn, Josh Davis, Ben Williams and Danny Vinson made the all-conference squad.
Gladieux was named MIAA Men’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week and Trine freshman Ethan Spahr was named the conference’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week.
Gladieux won both hurdles races in the MIAA Championships, finishing the 100s in 14.63 seconds and the 400 race in 53.47 seconds. He was also a part of the Thunder’s 4-by-400 relay team that placed third in 3 minutes, 24.51 seconds.
Spahr was third in the long jump with a career-best leap of 22 feet, 7.25 inches, third in the high jump at 6 feet, fourth in the triple jump at 42-10.25 and also scored points in the javelin with a throw of 138-10.
Prep Track & Field Busco boys win Antwerp Invite
ANTWERP, Ohio — Churubusco’s teams ended their regular seasons at the Antwerp Invitational Monday. The event was made up after being rained out on Friday.
The Eagle boys won with 196 points, outdistancing second-place Wayne Trace, Ohio, who had 112. The Churubusco girls were fourth with 84.5. Wayne Trace won that meet with 168.5, and the host Archers were second with 109.5.
In the boys’ meet, Churubusco won three of the four relay races, taking the 4-by-200 in 1 minute, 33.9 seconds, the 4-by-400 in 3:35.52 and the 4-by-800 in 9:01.38.
Riley Buroff and Hunter Bianski won two events each for the Eagles. Buroff won the 400 in a meet record time of 49.80 seconds and high jump with a meet record of clearing the bar at 6 feet, 4 inches. Bianski broke his own Antwerp Invite record from last year by a little over five feet at 56-8.25, and he also won discus at 145-9.
Also winning events for Churubusco were Isaac Rinker in the pole vault at 13 feet, Nick Nondorf in the 110 hurdles in 14.71 seconds, Elija Smith in the 3,200 in 11:17.84, and Wyatt Neireiter in the 1,600 in 5:00.06.
CorrectionSeveral sets of results from Monday’s Northeast 8 Conference Track and Field Championships were not corrected in Tuesday’s editions. Here are the correct results from New Haven.
Northeast 8 Conference Meet
GIRLS
Team Scores: 1. Huntington North 127, 2. East Noble 122, 3. Leo 111, 4. New Haven 77, 5. Columbia City 68, 6. DeKalb 51, 7. Bellmont 34, 8. Norwell 33.
Event results
100 — 1. K. Davis (Leo) 12.36, 2. A. Tyler (NH) 12.65, 3. Forker (EN) 13.08, 4. H. Wesley (Bellmont) 13.11, 5. H. Fleck (EN) 13.29, 6. Holzinger (HN) 13.37, 7. J. Wolf (Leo) 13.54, 8. E. Akey (CC) 13.71.
200 — 1. L. Handshoe (Leo) 26.11, 2. A. Tyler (NH) 26.21, 3. H. Wesley (Bellmont) 26.93, 4. Forker (EN) 27.71, 5. H. Fleck (EN) 27.87, 6. K. Bolt (CC) 27.96, 7. A. Geiger (HN) 28.05, 8. B. Fordyce (DK) 28.77.
400 — 1. Wiley (HN) 57.75, 2. G. Fields (HN) 1:01.55, 3. L. Richmond (CC) 1:01.85, 4. L. Crow (EN) 1:02.49, 5. K. Davis (Leo) 1:02.49, 6. J. Crow (EN) 1:04.83, 7. Fuess (Norwell) 1:04.89, 8. Keane (Bellmont) 1:05.44.
800 — 1. Colclesser (HN) 2:24.09, 2. L. Lahr (CC) 2:28.87, 3. E. Norris (Leo) 2:32.07, 4. DeTray (DK) 2:34.43, 5. A. Riley (Norwell) 2:34.56, 6. R. David (EN) 2:35.89, 7. G. Fields (HN) 2:37.42, 8. Keihn (EN) 2:38.05.
1,600 — 1. Wiley (HN) 5:15.82, 2. L. Bennett (DK) 5:20.62, 3. E. Norris (Leo) 5:30.33, 4. Colclesser (HN) 5:32.93, 5. Beaubien (Leo) 5:35.48, 6. R. David (EN) 5:40.03, 7. Keihn (EN) 5:43.46, 8. Mullinax (CC) 5:46.77.
3,200 — 1. Wiley (HN) 10:44.63, 2. A. Lindsey (EN) 11:24.45, 3. L. Bennett (DK) 11:46.88, 4. Beaubien (Leo) 12:17.15, 5. Shenfeld (Leo) 12:22.25, 6. D. Rodgers (EN) 12:44.10, 7. K. Bolinger (CC) 12:45.62, 8. E. McDonald (HN) 12:49.25.
100 Hurdles — 1. L. Handshoe (Leo) 14.99, 2. J. Jackson (NH) 15.52, 3. Ganaway (NH) 16.10, 4. C. Bailey (Norwell) 16.41, 5. Munson (EN) 17.14, 6. M. Miller (DK) 17.58, 7. M. Lowery (EN) 17.81, 8. M. Seymour (EN) 18.04.
300 Hurdles — 1. L. Handshoe (Leo) 46.26, 2. J. Jackson (NH) 47.26, 3. Holzinger (HN) 47.62, 4. C. Bailey (Norwell) 50.36, 5. M. Lowery (DK) 50.46, 6. Coon (CC) 50.49, 7. Munson (EN) 51.52, 8. M. Seymour (EN) 53.94.
4x100 Relay — 1. New Haven (Ganaway, A. Tyler, J. Jackson, Keele) 50.52, 2. East Noble (D. Jordan, A. Hudson, H. Fleck, Forker) 51.49, 3. Columbia City 53.85, 4. DeKalb (M. Miller, J. Allen, M. Lowery, S. Warner) 54.10, 5. Leo 54.65, 6. Huntington North 55.59, 7. Bellmont 55.92, 8. Norwell 56.03.
4x400 Relay — 1. Huntington North 4:05.21, 2. Columbia City 4:18.84, 3. Leo 4:20.12, 4. East Noble 4:22.33, 5. Norwell 4:32.28, 6. Bellmont 4:35.62, 7. New Haven 4:40.51.
4x800 Relay — 1. Huntington North (Colclesser, E. McDonald, H. Haupert, Fields) 10:06.34, 2. Leo 10:11.33, 3. East Noble (A. Lindsey, D. Rodgers, Keihn, R. David) 10:18.37, 4. Columbia City 10:28.37, 5. Bellmont 10:38.25, 6. Norwell 10:46.58, 7. DeKalb (DeTray, Woodcox, Slavin, L. Bennett) 11:28.61, 8. New Haven 13:32.59.
Discus — 1. Dommer (NH) 112-4, 2. S. Schmidt (Bellmont) 105-8, 3. Katie Busch (Leo) 99-5, 4. I. Niswander (HN) 98-4, 5. H. Thompson (CC) 96-9, 6. S. Lawrence (EN) 93-11, 7. A. Carpenter (HN) 93-10, 8. K. West (EN) 92-4.
Shot Put — 1. H. Thompson (CC) 37-11.20, 2. A. Carpenter (HN) 34-4.50, 3. Dommer (NH) 32-7.75, 4. I. Niswander (HN) 31-7, 5. S. Schmidt (Bellmont) 31-3.50, 6. K. Cole (EN) 30-6, 7. B. McGee (Leo) 30-5.25, 8. K. West (EN) 30-4.25.
Long Jump — 1. Ganaway (NH) 17-0.50, 2. Forker (EN) 17-0.25, 3. Holzinger (HN) 15-2.75, 4. L. Crow (EN) 15-2.50, 5. J. Carroll (DK) 15-0, 6. M. Miller (DK) 14-9, 7. A. Geiger (HN) 14-9, 8. H. Wesley (Bellmont) 14-6.75.
High Jump — 1. L. Handshoe (Leo) 5-1, 2. S. Warner (DK) 5-1, 3. C. Price (CC) 4-10, 4. P. Quake (EN) 4-8, 5. A. Hudson (EN) 4-8, 6. Dummer (Norwell) 4-8, 7. B. Mathews (HN) 4-6, 8. S. Brooks (Norwell) 4-6.
Pole Vault — 1. H. Holbrook (EN) 9-6, 2. Dechart (EN) 9-6, 3. Teusch (HN) 9-0, 4. D. Dunham (CC) 8-6, 5. J. Gill (Leo) 8-6, 6. E. Meredith (Norwell) 8-6, 7. Dunwiddie (Norwell) 8-0, 8. Wilkinson (HN) 7-6.
BOYS
Team Scores: 1. Columbia City 132.5, 2. Leo 102, 3. Norwell 90, 4. Huntington North 78.5, 5. New Haven 68, 6. East Noble 66.5, 7. DeKalb 48.5, 8. Bellmont 38.
Event results
100 — 1. Slick (Leo) 10.85, 2. Stoppenhagen (Norwell) 11.01, 3. L. Bates (NH) 11.22, 4. King (NH) 11.31, 5. Sievers (CC) 11.35, 6. Caston (Bellmont) 11.74, 7. L. Hatton (EN) 11.74, 8. P. Shearer (CC) 11.86.
200 — 1. Slick (Leo) 21.87, 2. Clopton (NH) 22.69, 3. Stoppenhagen (Norwell) 22.72, 4. N. Myles (NH) 23.11, 5. Crosson (CC) 23.47, 6. Sievers (CC) 23.55, 7. Voght (HN) 23.71, 8. Caston (Bellmont) 25.27.
400 — 1. Fillenwarth (DK) 51.86, 2. N. Myles (NH) 51.88, 3. Voght (HN) 52.49, 4. B. Johnson 52.87, 5. Stoppenhagen (Norwell) 53.87, 6. J. Smith (CC) 53.92, 7. Christen (CC) 54.00, 8. Parmerlee (Leo) 54.34.
800 — 1. S. Mills (CC) 2:02.25, 2. H. Niswander (HN) 2:02.53, 3. C. Van Gessel (DK) 2:02.91, 4. Hartleroad (Leo) 2:03.18, 5. Byerly (HN) 2:05.21, 6. K. Fuller (EN) 2:06.29, 7. J. Mills (CC) 2:08.76, 8. Huss (Norwell) 2:09.38.
1,600 — 1. H. Niswander (HN) 4:23.94, 2. A. Hall (CC) 4:26.03, 3. Sillaway (EN) 4:30.21, 4. Shappell (Leo) 4:34.67, 5. C. Van Gessel (DK) 4:37.52, 6. S. Mills (CC) 4:38.93, 7. Byerly (HN) 4:39.48, 8. I. Webb (Bellmont) 4:43.91.
3,200 — 1. A. Hall (CC) 9:31.33, 2. Guise (Bellmont) 9:46.06, 3. Shappell (Leo) 9:58.15, 4. Ridge (CC) 10:04.31, 5. Sillaway (EN) 10:07.83, 6. H. Niswander (HN) 10:14.06, 7. Knowles (DK) 10:20.75, 8. Steidinger (Leo) 10:25.36).
110 Hurdles — 1. J. Parker (Norwell) 15.31, 2. P. Baker (CC) 15.88, 3. Plemons (HN) 16.33, 5. Delatorre (Leo) 16.49, 6. A. Fuller (EN) 16.63, 7. Schnorr (CC) 16.70, 8. Hoffer (NH) 17.54.
300 Hurdles — 1. Reust (HN) 40.70, 2. J. Parker (Norwell) 41.63, 3. P. Baker (CC) 42.02, 4. Steenman (Leo) 42.22, 5. H. Bennett (Norwell) 42.91, 6. Delatorre (Leo) 43.20, 7. Hoffer (NH) 43.88, 8. Plemons (HN) 44.53.
4x100 relay — 1. New Haven 43.33, 2. Leo 44.92, 3. Columbia City 45.05, 4. East Noble 45.21, 5. Norwell 45.46, 6. Bellmont 45.86, 7. Huntington North 46.06, 8. DeKalb 48.07.
4x400 relay — 1. New Haven 3:32.26, 2. Huntington North 3:33.30, 3. Leo 3:35.68, 4. Columbia City 3:37.77, 5. East Noble 3:41.56, 6. Norwell 3:41.80, 7. Bellmont 3:45.19, 8. DeKalb 4:09.66.
4x800 relay — 1. Leo 8:22.31, 2. DeKalb 8:25.52, 3. Columbia City 8:27.92, 4. Norwell 8:47.94, 5. East Noble 9:05.22, 6. Huntington North 9:30.58, 7. New Haven 9:54.93, 8. Bellmont 10:03.63.
Discus — 1. Moiser (CC) 136-8, 2. Zeddis (Nor) 133-8, 3. Hood (EN) 129-10, 4. T. Brown (DK) 127-2, 5. T. Ward (EN) 126-9, 6. Vanderhorst (DK) 125-1, 7. Rumple (Blmt) 125-0, 8. McCarver (HN) 114-0.
Shot Put — 1. Rumple (Bellmont) 45-7.75, 2. Allen (Leo) 44-11.70, 3. Vanderhorst (DK) 44-8.50, 4. Carr (HN) 44-4, 5. Moiser (CC) 43-6, 6. Zeddis (Norwell) 43-5.25, 7. Htoo (LEO) 43-4, 8. DeWalt (NH) 43-2.50.
Long Jump — 1. Clopton (NH) 21-5.50, 2. Smith (CC) 21-0.50, 3. Rhoades (EN) 19-7.25, 4. Delatorre (LEO) 19-6.50, 5. Crosson (CC) 19-1.75, 6. Ringger (NW) 18-7.25, 7. Christiansen (HN) 18-3.50, 8. Jones (HN) 18-0.25.
High Jump — 1. Frauhiger (Norwell) 6-1, 2. N. Rhoades (EN) 6-0, 3. Ringger (Norwell) 5-10, 4. C. Harris (Leo) 5-8, 5. Voght (HN) 5-6, 6. M. Smith (CC) 5-6, 7. Fillenwarth (DK) 5-6, 8. Q. Penrod (DK) 5-4.
Pole Vault — 1. Litherland (CC) 13-3, 2. Kose (Leo) 13-0, 3. Sprague (EN) 12-0, 4. Stahl (CC), 5. Zimmer (Norwell) 10-0, 6. Meyer (Norwell) 10-0, 7. Smith (Bellmont) 10-0, 8. Bales (HN) 9-6.
