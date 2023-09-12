TODAY

PREP GIRLS GOLF

Carroll at East Noble, 5 p.m.

Prairie Heights, FW North Side and Hamilton’s Bella Rivera at Angola, 5 p.m.

PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Woodlan at Angola, 6 p.m.

Bishop Dwenger at East Noble, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Central Noble at Angola, 5 p.m.

Prairie Heights at DeKalb, 5 p.m.

Westview at NorthWood, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

DeKalb at Leo, 5:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Leo at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

Woodlan at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Franklin at Trine, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

PREP BOYS TENNIS

DeKalb at New Haven, 4:30 p.m.

Westview at Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.

Fremont at Lakeland, 4:45 p.m.

Angola at Churubusco, 5 p.m.

Prairie Heights at West Noble, 5 p.m.

East Noble at Norwell, 4:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Churubusco at Westview, 6 p.m.

DeKalb at East Noble, 6 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Eastside, 6 p.m.

West Noble at Central Noble, 6 p.m.

Hamilton at Fremont, 6 p.m.

Garrett at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at Fairfield, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Trine at Albion MIAA Jamboree, Cascades Golf Course, Jackson, Mich., 11 a.m.

