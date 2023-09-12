TODAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Carroll at East Noble, 5 p.m.
Prairie Heights, FW North Side and Hamilton’s Bella Rivera at Angola, 5 p.m.
PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Woodlan at Angola, 6 p.m.
Bishop Dwenger at East Noble, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Central Noble at Angola, 5 p.m.
Prairie Heights at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
Westview at NorthWood, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
DeKalb at Leo, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Leo at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
Woodlan at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Franklin at Trine, 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
PREP BOYS TENNIS
DeKalb at New Haven, 4:30 p.m.
Westview at Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.
Fremont at Lakeland, 4:45 p.m.
Angola at Churubusco, 5 p.m.
Prairie Heights at West Noble, 5 p.m.
East Noble at Norwell, 4:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Churubusco at Westview, 6 p.m.
DeKalb at East Noble, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Eastside, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
Hamilton at Fremont, 6 p.m.
Garrett at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at Fairfield, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Trine at Albion MIAA Jamboree, Cascades Golf Course, Jackson, Mich., 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.