OFFENSE
Batting average (minimum 2 plate appearances per team game played): 1. Hurraw (Hamilton) .714, 2. J. Hoover (Central Noble) .667, 3. O. Willard (Eastside) .593, 4. E. Miller (Angola) .579, 5. L. Holcomb (Garrett) .571, 6. L. Mast (Fairfield) .538, 7t. T. Richards (G) and Bacon (West Noble) .533, 9. N. Fulford (WN) .500, 10. Wire (Westview) .467.
Hits: 1. E. Miller (A) 11, 2t. Konrad (A) and K. Brandt (A) 9, 4t. L. Holcomb (G), T. Richards (G), and Bacon (WN) 8, 8t. five players with 7 apiece.
Runs scored: 1. O. Willard (ES) 16, 2. C. Jacobs (ES) 12, 3. B. Kauffman (WV) 11, 4. R. Reed (ES) 8, 5t. Simmons (G), C. Schiffli (Lakeland), E. Miller (A) and T. Richards (G) 7.
Runs batted in: 1t. Wire (WV), L. Holcomb (G), W. Hoover (CN) and Bacon (WN) 8; 5t. Konrad (A) and Severe (Prairie Heights) 6. 7t. Sxi players with 5 apiece.
Doubles: 1t. Z. Hill (A), L. Holcomb (G), Mortrud (WV) and O. Willard (ES) 4; 5t. L. Mast (FF), Severe (PH) and Wire (WV) 3.
Triples: 1. O. Willard (ES) 2, 2t. B. Kauffman (WV), K. Brandt (A) and Bradley (WN) 1.
Home runs: 1. W. Hoover (CN) 3, 2. H. Allen (PH) 2.
Stolen bases: 1. C. Schiffli (LL) 7, 2. M. Wells (LL) 6, 3t. Mickem (LL), M. Steury (A) and Mowrey (A) 5. 6t. seven players with 4 apiece.
On-base percentage (minimum 2 plate appearances per team game played): 1. J. Hoover (CN) .727, 2t. Murray (FF) and Hurraw (H) .714, 4. O. Willard (ES) .689, 5t. L. Holcomb (G) and Leedy (PH) .667, 7t. T. Richards (G) and Bacon (WN) .650, 10. E. Miller (A) .619.
Slugging percentage (minimum 2 plate appearances per team game played): 1. W. Hoover (CN) 1.231, 2. Hurraw (H) 1.000, 3. B. Kauffman (WV) .875, 4. Bacon (WN) .866, 5. J. Hoover (CN) .778, 6t. L. Mast (FF) and O. Willard (ES) .769, 8. E. Miller (A) .684, 9t. E. Bontrager (WV) and Wire (WV) .667.
On-base plus Slugging percentages (minimum 2 plate appearances per team game played): 1. W. Hoover (CN) 1.731, 2. Hurraw (H) 1.714, 3. O. Willard (ES) 1.565, 4. L. Holcomb (G) 1.524, 5. J. Hoover (CN) 1.505, 6. B. Kauffman (WV) 1.446, 7. L. Mast (FF) 1.341, 8. E. Miller (A) 1.303, 9. T. Richards (G) 1.250, 10. C. Schiffli (LL) 1.247.
Walks plus Hit by pitches: 1. Murray (FF) 9, 2. C. Schiffli (LL) 7, 3t. B. Kauffman (WV), Leedy (PH) and T. Richards (G) 5.
PITCHING
Earned run average (minimum 1 inning per team game): 1t. O. Willard (ES), Co. Yoder (FF), Byers (G) and E. Bock (FR) 0.00, 5. G. Pentecost (FR) 0.50, 6. Deel (WN) 0.78, 7. Titus (WV) 1.40, 8. A. Hershberger (FF) 1.61, 9. N. Eash (WN) 1.75, 10. Baughman (G) 1.91.
Innings pitched: 1. Mickem (LL) 14 1/3, 2. 2. G. Pentecost (FR) 14, 3. R. Reed (ES) 13 1/3, 4t. A. Hershberger (FF) and Ostrowski (Churubusco) 13, 6. L. Holcomb (G) 12, 7. J. Marshall (LL) 11 1/3, 8. O. Willard (ES) 10 2/3, 9. C. Weber (CN) 10 1/3, 10. M. Steury (A) 9 2/3.
Wins: 1t. Co. Yoder (FF) and R. Reed (ES) 2.
Strikeouts: 1. A. Hershberger (FF) 27, 2. O. Willard (ES) 23, 3. Mickem (LL) 22, 4t. M. Engle (WV) and G. Kelham (G) 19, 6t. L. Holcomb (G) and M. Steury (A) 18, 8. G. Pentecost (FR) 16, 9. Ostrowski (CH) 13, 10t. G. Hart (CH), Molargik (G) and J. Marshall (LL) 12.
Saves: 1. O. Willard (ES) 2, 2t. Buchanan (ES) and Leedy (PH) 1.
Appearances: 1. Hendrickson (A) 5, 2. G. Hart (CH) 4, 3t. 12 players with 3 apiece.
Prep Track
At Columbia City
DeKalb girls 68, Columbia City 64
100 — Schoenherr (DK) 13.77, 2. Cox (DK) 13.9, 6. Baldwin (DK) 14.37, 7. Allen (DK) 14.39, 11. Carroll (DK) 15.23. 200 — 1. Bolt (CC) 29.12, 2. Cox 29.63, 4. Allen (DK) 29.93, 5. B. Fordyce (DK) 30.31, 8. Carroll 32.09. 400 — 1. Richmond (CC) 1:06.9, 4. Slavin (DK) 1:17.41, 5. Chalfant (DK) 1:34.09. 800 — 1. Lahr (CC) 2:31.37, 2. DeTray (DK) 2:40.67, 5. Yoder (DK) 3:09.83, 6. K. Gentis (DK) 3:10.77. 1,600 — Bennett (DK) 5:41.73, 3. DeTray (DK) 5:50.89, 6. Yoder (DK) 6:59, 7. K. Gentis (DK) 7:07,16, 8. M. Gentis (DK) 7:19.04. 3,200 — 1. Bennett (DK) 11:53.07.
100 intermediate hurdles — 1. Miller (DK) 17.31, 2. Warner (DK) 18.13, 3. Lowery (DK) 18.17, 4. Chalfant (DK) 18.92. 300 low hurdles — 1. Sigler (CC) 52.27, 3. Lowery (DK) 53.53, 5. Snyder (DK) 1:00.2. 4x100 — 1. DeKalb 55.01. 4x400 — 1. Col. City 4:32.75. 4x800 — 1. DeKalb 11:05.3.
Shot put — 1. Thompson (CC) 35-4, 2. B. Fordyce (DK) 28-4 1/2, 5. N. Fordyce (DK) 23-8 1/2, 6. Allen (DK) 23.7, 7. Long (DK) 22-5 1/2, 8. Budde (DK) 22-3, 13. Phillips (DK) 19-7 1/2. Discus — 1. Thompson (CC) 89-5, 2. B. Fordyce (DK) 71-7, 3. N. Fordyce (DK) 68-3, 6. Tie, Moehle (CC) and Budde (DK) 63-5, 9. Long (DK) 58-11, 10. Phillips (DK) 47-4High jump — 1. Warner (DK) 4-10, 3. Schoenherr (DK) 4-4, 4. Baldwin (DK) 4-0. Long jump — 1. Schoenherr (DK) 14-1, 3. Miller (DK) 13-4, 4. Carroll (DK) 13-1 1/2. Pole vault — 1. Bolt (CC) 7-6. 3. Slavin (DK) 6-6.
Columbia City boys 102, DeKalb 31
100 — 1. Sievers (CC) 11.69, 6. Gentis (DK) 12.46, 7. Joachim (DK) 12.56, 9. Wilson (DK) 12.68, 10. Zimmerman (DK) 12.81, 11. Engelberth (DK) 12.88, 12. Mahoney (DK) 12.93, 14. King (DK) 12.94, 18. Hamblin (DK) 13.19, 21. Collins (DK) 13.34, 22. Anderson (DK) 13.38, 23. Babbitt (DK) 13.48, 24. Woods (DK) 13.69, 28. Orsi (DK) 13.84, 31. Hernandez (DK) 14.57, 33. Richardson (DK) 15.8. 200 — 1. Fazio (CC) 24.69, 6. Wilson (DK) 25.58, 7. Brown (DK) 25.61, 8. Mahoney (DK) 26.26, 9. King (DK) 26.36, 10. Hamblin (DK) 27.34, 11. Zimmerman (DK) 27.42, 14. Collins (DK) 27.76, 18. Babbitt (DK) 28.15, 21. Hernandez (DK) 29.34, 23. Richardson (DK) 34.0, M. Rigsby (DK) 34.83. 400 — 1. Fillenwarth (DK) 53.84, 4. Brown (DK) 59.45, 5. Engleberth (DK) 59.92, 6. Stuckey (DK) 1:04.18, 7. Waldon (DK) 1:05.57, 8. Tobierre (DK) 1:07.73, 9. Richardson (DK) 1:16.44, 10. Orsi (DK) 1:18.59. 800 — 1. S. Mills (CC) 2:04.85, 5. McIntire (DK) 2:17.78, 10. Knowles (DK) 2:23.99, 18. N. Rigsby (DK) 3:01.28. 1,600 — 1. Hall (CC) 4:57.23, 2. Knowles (DK) 5:06.9, 3. Worden (DK) 5:15.07, 15. Rigsby (DK) 6:39.16. 3,200 — 1. Hall (CC) 9:54.66, 2. VanGessel (DK) 11:03.78, 3. Hefty (DK) 11:14.01, 4. Abernathy (DK) 11:33.11.
110 high hurdles — 1. Baker (CC) 19.0, 8. Worden (DK) 21.0. 300 intermediate hurdles — 1. Baker (CC) 43.98, 3. Worden (DK) 50.14. 4x100 — 1. Col. City 46.27, 2. DeKalb 48.82. 4x400 — 1. Col. City 3:43.28, 2. DeKalb 4:14.69.
Shot put — 1. Vanderhorst (DK) 40-4, 3. Birch (DK) 39-9 1/4, 8. N. Brown (DK) 34-11 1/2, 10. C. Brown (DK) 31-10 1/2, 12. K. Brown (DK) 31-2, 13. Dunn (DK) 30-1 1/2, 15. T. Brown (DK) 29-2, 18. Brockhouse (DK) 26-10 1/2, 19. Kracium (DK) 24-8 1/2, 20. Norrick (DK) 24-8, 21. Yoder (DK) 21-2 1/2, 22. M. Rigsby (DK) 20-6 1/2, 23. Snyder (DK) 19-3. Discus — 1. Kyler (CC) 112-10, 3. Vanderhorst (DK) 110-6, 5. T. Brown (DK) 104-2, 6. C. Brown (DK) 103-1, 7. K. Brown (DK) 97-5, 8. Dunn (DK) 91-9, 12. Brockhouse (DK) 75-5, 14. Snyder (DK) 66-10, 15. Kracium (DK) 66-2, 16. Norrick (DK) 66-0, 19. Orsi (DK) 60-8, 20. Yoder (DK) 41-2. High jump — 1. Fillenwarth (DK) 5-10, 5. Tobierre (DK) 5-4, 6. Penrod (DK) 5-4. Long jump — 1. Crosson (CC) 19-7, 3. Fillenwarth (DK) 18-2 1/2, 5. Joachim (DK) 17-4, 9. Mahoney (DK) 16-5, 12. King (DK) 15-5 1/4, 16. Stuckey (DK) 11-2. Pole vault — Litherland (CC) 12-6, 6. Meyer (DK) 7-6.
At Eastside
Eastside girls 79, Lakewood Park 49
100 — 1. Picazo (LP) 13.4; 2. Hartz (LP) 13.9; 3. Pfefferkorn (ES) 14.0. 200 — 1. Picazo (LP) 28.8; 2. Hoffelder (ES) 29.4; 3. Talarico (LP) 29.8. 400 — 1. Kreischer (ES) 1:04.1; 2. Hartz (LP) 1:05.9; 3. Picazo (LP) 1:06.0. 800 — 1. Kaufmann (ES) 2:56.3; 2. Buss (ES) 2:57.8; 3. Smith (ES) 3:07.6. 1,600 — 1. Kaufmann (ES) 6:24.9; 2. Buss (ES) 6:25.6; 3. Smith (ES) 6:31.8. 3,200 — 1. Lesser (LP) 14:13.6; 2. Helbert (ES) 15:03.4; 3. Bonecutter (ES) 16:51.1.
4x100 relay — 1. Lakewood Park 56.2. 4x400 relay — 1. Eastside 4:37.6. 4x800 relay — 1. Eastside 11:53.3. 100 hurdles — 1. Kreischer (ES) 17.4; 2. Kessler (ES) 17.4; 3. Rowlader (LP) 18.0. 300 hurdles — 1. Geiger (ES) 57.5; 2. Kessler (ES) 57.8; 3. Rowlader (LP) 58.1.
Pole vault — 1. Kimpel (ES) 7-0. Shot put — 1. Swing (LP) 25-1; 2. Hartleroad (ES) 23-8; 3. Neumann (ES) 23-8. Discus — 1. Swing (LP) 87-5; 2. Mack (ES) 70-8; 3. Neumann (ES) 63-7. Long jump — 1. Hartz (LP) 12-9; 2. Golm (LP) 12-5; 3. Kamleiter (LP) 12-1/2. High jump — 1. Geiger (ES) 4-10; 2. Kessler (ES) 4-8; 3. Hoffelder (ES) 4-6.
Lakewood Park 61, Eastside boys 49
100 — 1. Hodges (LP) 12.3; 2. Trammel (LP) 12.5; 3. Bollinger (ES) 12.6. 200 — 1. Hodges (LP) 25.1; 2. Lilly (LP) 26.0; 3. X.Davis (ES) 26.3. 400 — 1. Lilly (LP) 57.0; 2. M.Diaz (ES) 59.0; 3. Yoder (ES) 60.2. 800 — 1. Mansojer (LP) 2:20.8; 2. Burns (ES) 2:26.7; 3. Schlabach (LP) 2:29.7. 1,600 — 1. Kruse (LP) 5:25; 2. Mansojer (LP) 5:27; 3. A.Diaz (ES) 5:34. 3,200 — 1. Kruse (LP) 11:97.1; 2. VandeVelde (LP) 12:31.3; 3. Firestine (ES) 12:44.8.
4x100 relay — 1. Eastside 55.1. 4x400 relay — 1. Eastside 4:07.8. 4x800 relay — 1. Lakewood Park 9:32. 110 hurdles — 1. Shively (LP) 18.1. 300 hurdles — 1. Shively (LP) 49.5.
Pole vault — 1. No first place. Shot put — 1. Sebert (ES) 46-6 3/4; 2. Thompson (ES) 35-8; 3. Jacobs (ES) 34-10 3/4. Discus — 1. Sebert (ES) 156-11; 2. Strong (ES) 96-11; 3. Thompson (ES) 94-8. Long jump — 1. Bollinger (ES) 16-11; 2. Mansojer (LP) 14-3. High jump — 1. Yoder (ES) 5-6.
