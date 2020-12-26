INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported six deaths from COVID-19 occurring over the last two-plus weeks.
LaGrange County’s death toll from COVID-19 has now risen to 51 overall, tied with DeKalb County and slightly behind Noble County.
The sixth deaths occurred over slightly more than a two-week period, with the oldest dating back until Dec 8. The deaths occurred on Dec. 8, Dec. 14, Dec. 16, Dec. 17, Dec. 18 and Dec. 23.
According to demographic information, four of the deaths were people 80 years old or older and two were patients in their 70s.
To date, LaGrange County has had two deaths among people in their 50s, six deaths among people in their 60s, 16 among people in their 70s and 27 people who were 80 or older.
LaGrange County has now logged 16 deaths in December after having 18 deaths in November.
No other deaths were reported in the four-county area over Friday and Saturday. Noble County remains at 53 deaths overall, DeKalb County has 51 and Steuben County has lost 19 people all-time.
Case counts were down over the last two days, likely because of the Christmas holiday, with 5,446 cases on Friday and 3,841 cases on Saturday.
Testing was high on Friday at more than 53,000 total tests, while Saturday’s testing number was below after at more than 32,000 tests. Positivity rates on the two days were 10.14% and 11.75%.
Cases and positivity have been running lower lately, showing some improvement from pre-Thanksgiving when cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations hit all-time peaks.
The state logged 40 deaths on Friday and 30 deaths on Saturday, down from the monthly average. The state is averaging 77 deaths per day so far in December, far higher than 45 deaths per day average in November.
Statewide hospitalizations dropped again to 2,808 total patients in the state. That’s the lowest hospital census number since Nov. 15 and represents continued progress since an all-time peak on Nov. 30 at more than 3,400 people.
Locally, case counts increased 76 in Steuben County, 70 in Noble County over Friday and Saturday, 53 in DeKalb County and 32 in LaGrange County over the two-day period.
The weekly total from Saturday to Saturday was 258 in Steuben County, 247 in Noble County, 190 in DeKalb County and 84 in LaGrange County.
Case counts were up slightly and mostly unchanged in Steuben County, which had 254 cases the week before, while the other three counties saw decreases from the week before. Noble County saw 50 fewer cases, DeKalb County was down 53 cases and LaGrange County was down 24 cases.
