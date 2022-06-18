GOLF

PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass., USA, 10 a.m.; NBC, noon

LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich., Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

USFL FOOTBALL

Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala., USA, noon

New Orleans vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala., FS1, 8:30 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

Seattle at New York, ESPN, noon

Connecticut at Washington, CBS, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1, 12:30 and 5 p.m.; FS2, 3 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: The AWS Canada Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada, ABC, 12:30 p.m.

NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn., Fox, 3 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

Texas at Detroit, WBET-AM 1230, WCSR-FM 92.1, 1:15 p.m.

NY Yankees at Toronto, MLB Network, 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, WLW-AM 700, 1:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, WSCR-AM 670, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at LA Dodgers, WBNO-FM 100.9, 3:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona (Joined in Progress), MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, ESPN, WKJG-AM 1380, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

College World Series, Texas A&M vs. Texas (elimination game), Omaha, Neb., ESPN, 2 p.m.

College World Series, Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma, Omaha, Neb., ESPN2, 7 p.m.

MEN’S RUGBY

MLR Eastern Conference Final: Rugby New York at New England, FS1, 3 p.m.

SAILING

Sail GP: The T-Mobile United States Grand Prix, Day 2, Chicago, CBSSN, 3 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

MLS: Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United, ESPN2, 3 p.m.

CPL: Atletico Ottawa at FC Edmonton, FS2, 5 p.m.

MLS: Sporting KC at Nashville SC, FS1, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited: Team Gibson vs. Team Mulipola, San Diego, ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team Mulipola, San Diego, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

NWSL: San Diego FC at N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC, CBS, 4 p.m.

