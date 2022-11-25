AUBURN — The Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater will welcome in the holiday season with its production of Charles Dickens’ timeless classic, “A Christmas Carol.”
The production will be staged Dec. 1-3 at 7 p.m. in the newly remodeled auditorium/sanctuary at First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave. The space will serve as Excelsior’s home for at least the next five years and will be shared with First Christian.
The process to make the First Christian space Excelsior’s home began about four months ago when someone at the church brought up the subject of upcoming productions, said Excelsior’s executive director, Kent Johnson.
Excelsior has staged some of its previous productions in the church’s fellowship hall, but used larger venues for its larger productions, Johnson explained.
“I said we wouldn’t be able to do ‘A Christmas Carol’ (at the church) because the size would not fit into fellowship hall,” Johnson said.
“The question was posed, ‘What would it take for you to do your show here?’”
Johnson said he somewhat offhandedly remarked that it would take removing the pews, pulpit and rails in the church sanctuary.
“That started the ball rolling,” Johnson added with a smile.
“The church is trying to become more and more interactive with the community and use the property that God gave us for God’s mission,” said First Christian Pastor Tom Cupka. “Community theater touches a lot of lives.”
Johnson said a five-year plan has been developed between the church and Excelsior, with work already underway.
As part of the renovations, pews were removed in sections and replaced with comfortable upholstered chairs.
The pulpit and rail also have been removed and a stage area at the front of the church includes temporary side wings, with permanent wings planned down the line.
Backstage, a basement area will serve as a dressing room and green room. Moving technical equipment to an unfinished balcony are also in part of the five-year plan and the sanctuary also is being wired for a lighting system.
“We’re trying to get to the point where we’re about the ministry and people than the building or color of the chairs,” Cupka said.
“Everyone has a pretty good understanding of what the end look needs to be,” Johnson said.
“What we’ve done so far is to make sure it’s going to work for everybody.”
Rehearsals for “A Christmas Carol” take place Monday through Thursday.
“During the week, you can see things are taking place and happening. At the end of the week, they clean everything up and on Sunday, the place is immaculate and we are ready for our service. They’ve not let us down,” Cupka said.
Johnson said the church understands that Excelsior is a working theater and things will be in progress.
He said Excelsior and the church have a road map, and after “A Christmas Carol,” they will sit down and see what they need next. Cupka and Johnson agreed both Excelsior and First Christian have seen the benefit of each other.
“The prevailing attitude of members here is … ‘We’re going to get more use out of the building. That’s awesome,’” Johnson said.
“That’s why it’s here,” Cupka added. “We have room for more.”
Tickets for A Christmas Carol are available through Excelsior’s Facebook page and website, ExcelsiorArtsAcademy.com, and at Littlejohn Auctions in downtown Auburn. Tickets will be available the week of the show at the church and also at the door.
Thursday and Friday shows are $12 general admission and $10 for seniors and students. Saturday’s show is a dinner theater and tickets are $45.
“A Christmas Carol” cast features: David Seiy as Ebenezer Scrooge; Jackson Hedrick as Bob Cratchit; Evan Dapp as Scrooge’s nephew Fred; Silas Refner, Titus Refner and Joey Snider as the three gentlemen; Byron Folsom as the Ghost of Jacob Marley; Courtney Barse as the Spirit of Christmas Past; Mackenzie Schory as Scrooge’s sister Fan; Tom Cupka as Mr. Fezziwig; Grayson Kling as Dick Wilkins; Zella Storey as the fiddler; Penny Folsom as Mrs. Fezziwig; Madyson Wilson and Susan Anderson as Fezziwig’s daughters; Cayleb McGuire as Ebenezer as a young man; Alyssa Ropa as Scrooge’s fiancee; Chris Refner as the Spirit of Christmas Present; Alexandra Taylor as Mrs. Cratchit; Tucker Payne as Peter Cratchit; Sally Ann Wiley as Belinda Cratchit; Aurora Miser-Buhite as Martha Cratchit, Theo Rowe as Tiny Tim Cratchit, Mary Eyster as Fred’s Wife, Megan Refner as her Sister, Titus Refner as her brother-in-law; Alyssa Ropa as her unmarried sister; Jesse Mann as Topper; Shayne Rodman as the Ghost of Christmas Future; Byron Folsom as Old Joe; Mary Kay Clark as Mrs. Gamp; Cynthia DeCook as Mrs. Dilber; Tracy Maloy as Mrs. Hastings; Silas Refner as the undertaker’s man; Macie Hathaway as the girl in the street; Cody Eyster as the poulterer; and Jayla Clark, Maya Sells, Arya Hovey, Zella Storey, Cecillia Taylor and Maleigha Kling as school kids, passersby, carolers and Christmas celebrants.
