Spencerville at a Glance
Community website: spencerville.indiana.com.
Police: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff David Cserep II.
Fire: Spencerville Fire Department.
Utilities: Sewage: St. Joe-Spencerville Regional Sewer District.
Education: DeKalb County Eastern Community School District.
Health: Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Auburn.
Attractions: Spencerville Covered Bridge.
Events: Supper on the Bridge, community Halloween Party, community Thanksgiving Dinner.
Important Numbers and Addresses
Police: A: 215 E. 8th St., Auburn. P: 925-3365.
Fire: A: 5647 Mill St. P: 238-4036.
Post Office: Hours: M-F 7-11 a.m. and noon-2 p.m., Sat. 8-10 a.m. A: 6909 S.R. 1. P: 238-4316.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.