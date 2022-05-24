PREP BASEBALL
Class 1A Sectional at Fremont
Fremont vs. Blackhawk Christian, 5 p.m.
Class 2A Sectional at Eastside
Eastside vs. Churubusco, 5 p.m.
South Adams vs. Adams Central, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Sectional at Westview
Fairfield vs. Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Central Noble vs. LaVille, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Sectional at Angola
Bishop Dwenger vs. New Haven, 6 p.m.
Class 3A Sectional at Jimtown
Tippecanoe Valley vs. Wawasee, 5 p.m.
Lakeland vs. West Noble, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Sectional at DeKalb
East Noble vs. DeKalb, 6 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS
Class 2A Eastside Sectional
Adams Central vs. Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Luers vs. Woodlan-Churubusco winner, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Wawasee Sectional
Wawasee vs. NorthWood, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Northridge Regional final, Fairfield vs. Westview, 5 p.m.
Angola’s Brea Harris and Ava Harris in Northridge Doubles Sectional, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
DeKalb and Leo at Angola (Glendarin Hills), 4:30 p.m.
Garrett at Woodlan, 5 p.m.
West Noble and Bremen at Whitko (Sycamore), 5 p.m.
East Noble at Northrop, 5:30 p.m.
