PREP BASEBALL

Class 1A Sectional at Fremont

Fremont vs. Blackhawk Christian, 5 p.m.

Class 2A Sectional at Eastside

Eastside vs. Churubusco, 5 p.m.

South Adams vs. Adams Central, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A Sectional at Westview

Fairfield vs. Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Central Noble vs. LaVille, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A Sectional at Angola

Bishop Dwenger vs. New Haven, 6 p.m.

Class 3A Sectional at Jimtown

Tippecanoe Valley vs. Wawasee, 5 p.m.

Lakeland vs. West Noble, 7 p.m.

Class 4A Sectional at DeKalb

East Noble vs. DeKalb, 6 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

Class 2A Eastside Sectional

Adams Central vs. Eastside, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Luers vs. Woodlan-Churubusco winner, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A Wawasee Sectional

Wawasee vs. NorthWood, 5:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Northridge Regional final, Fairfield vs. Westview, 5 p.m.

Angola’s Brea Harris and Ava Harris in Northridge Doubles Sectional, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS GOLF

DeKalb and Leo at Angola (Glendarin Hills), 4:30 p.m.

Garrett at Woodlan, 5 p.m.

West Noble and Bremen at Whitko (Sycamore), 5 p.m.

East Noble at Northrop, 5:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.