YORKTOWN — Prairie Heights’ wrestling team was second in the Yorktown 10-Way Invitational Saturday, falling to Bishop Dwenger in the championship match 44-32.
The Panthers, ranked fifth in the indianamat.com Class 1A team dual rankings, went 3-1 on the day. They defeated Maconaquah 49-30, Perry Meridian’s junior varsity team 49-16 and Yorktown 53-19.
Three guys won all four of their matches for Prairie Heights (11-3): Kaleb Lounsbury at 138 pounds, Tyler Curtis at 152 and Hunter Allen at 220. Kawliga Glasgo (113) and Gavin Roberts (126), Sam Levitz (145), Hunter Yoder (170) and Kole Schrock (195) all went 3-1 on the day.
Garrett 2-1 at Carroll
In Huntertown, Garrett went 2-1 in the Carroll Super Duals. The Railroaders defeated Homestead 59-16 and Penn’s junior varsity team 63-18. They lost to the host Chargers 40-19.
Colton Weimer, Keegan McComb, Hayden Brady and Chase Leech all went 3-0 for Garrett.
DeKalb 48, Angola 18
In Angola, the Barons had five pins in the nonconference dual victory. They also won three matches by forfeit.
Getting pins for DeKalb were Braylon Meyer (106), Gaven Hopkins (145), Elijah Knepper (152), Rafe Worman (160), Mitch Snyder (170). Kasey Bosell (126), Ethan Arnett (132) and Braxton Miller (138) won by forfeit.
The Hornets had first-period pins by Isaiah McCue (120), Coy Brames (220) and Brandon Villafuerte (285).
