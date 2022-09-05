KENDALLVILLE — Come for the cars, walk away with some scrap metal art maybe?
The annual Kendallville Car Show hits Main Street on Saturday, while Historic Downtown Kendallville will also auction off the four Art on Main scrap metal sculptures that have been on display in downtown.
It's six hours of entertainment queued up for the coming weekend.
The car show returns Saturday, opening at noon and running until 6 p.m. Registration opens at noon and runs through 3 p.m. with a $10 fee, with the first 250 vehicles receiving a dash plaque.
Classics and others will park along Main Street and the downtown side streets for the show, with live entertainment during the day from H-2 Entertainment DJ and live music from the Hot Rod Kings. Food and drink will be available, 50/50 drawing and door prizes.
The awards ceremony opens at 5 p.m., with more than 70 awards available including mayor's choice, police chief's choice, fire chief's choice, Raddest Rat Rod and best of show.
Anyone with questions or needing more information can contact Stephane Langelier at 260-582-6092.
Also, at 2 p.m., Historic Downtown Kendallville, the city's official Main Street organization, will be auctioning off the four Art on Main scrap metal sculptures that have been on display this summer.
Those include a bald eagle sculpture made by Steve Blevins; a garden scene by Keth Keller; a daffodil by Adam Mruk; and a flower planted by Cheryl Barker.
The auction will start at 2 p.m. and take place at the downtown pocket park at the corner of Main and Rush streets, across from City Hall.
Proceeds from the auction go to support Historic Downtown Kendallville and its programming.
