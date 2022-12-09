TODAY

PREP GIRLS WRESTLING

Central Noble at Lebanon Invitational, 8 a.m.

Angola and East Noble at Lakeland Tournament, 9 a.m.

PREP BOYS WRESTLING

Northeast 8 Conference Duals (Day 2 at Huntington North), 9:30 a.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Angola at Northridge, 6 p.m.

Churubusco at West Noble, 6 p.m.

DeKalb at Fremont, 6 p.m.

Eastside at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Edon (Ohio), 6 p.m.

Central Noble at Westview, 6 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Garrett at Norwell, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at Bethany Christian, 6 p.m.

PREP SWIMMING

Angola, East Noble and Fremont at Wawasee Invitational, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Trine at Indiana Tech Strive for Greatness Invitational, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Women, Olivet at Trine, 3 p.m.

Men, Trine at Wisconsin-La Crosse, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

ACHA D2 Men, Michigan at Trine, 3 p.m.

Women, Trine at Hilbert (N.Y.), 6 p.m.

PREP HOCKEY

Indy South Stars at Angola JV (Trine), 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

COLLEGE WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Trine at Hilbert (N.Y.), 11 a.m.

PREP HOCKEY

Angola JV at Columbus (Hamilton Community Center), 12:15 p.m.

MONDAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Edon (Ohio) at Eastside, 6 p.m.

PREP SWIMMING

Concordia at Angola, 6 p.m.

DeKalb, Eastside at Northrop, 6:15 p.m.

