TODAY
PREP GIRLS WRESTLING
Central Noble at Lebanon Invitational, 8 a.m.
Angola and East Noble at Lakeland Tournament, 9 a.m.
PREP BOYS WRESTLING
Northeast 8 Conference Duals (Day 2 at Huntington North), 9:30 a.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Angola at Northridge, 6 p.m.
Churubusco at West Noble, 6 p.m.
DeKalb at Fremont, 6 p.m.
Eastside at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Edon (Ohio), 6 p.m.
Central Noble at Westview, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Garrett at Norwell, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at Bethany Christian, 6 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
Angola, East Noble and Fremont at Wawasee Invitational, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Trine at Indiana Tech Strive for Greatness Invitational, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Women, Olivet at Trine, 3 p.m.
Men, Trine at Wisconsin-La Crosse, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
ACHA D2 Men, Michigan at Trine, 3 p.m.
Women, Trine at Hilbert (N.Y.), 6 p.m.
PREP HOCKEY
Indy South Stars at Angola JV (Trine), 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Trine at Hilbert (N.Y.), 11 a.m.
PREP HOCKEY
Angola JV at Columbus (Hamilton Community Center), 12:15 p.m.
MONDAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Edon (Ohio) at Eastside, 6 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
Concordia at Angola, 6 p.m.
DeKalb, Eastside at Northrop, 6:15 p.m.
