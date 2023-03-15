College Basketball Trine’s Wagner, Ardis, Cox receive all-region honors
ANGOLA — Three Trine University basketball players received all-region honors recently from D3hoops.com.
In Region 7, sophomore guard Sidney Wagner was selected to women’s First Team. Senior guard Makayla Ardis for the women and Kendallville senior forward Brent Cox for the men were both Third Team selections.
Wagner averaged 14.9 points and shot 49.4% from the field this season (172-348) to lead the Thunder women to a 23-7 record, a share of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular season title and two wins in the NCAA Division III Tournament. The Warsaw native also had 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game and 66 total steals.
Wagner scored a collegiate career-high 29 points in the Thunder’s 76-64 win at then-NECC Division III No. 1 Hope on Dec. 17, 2022, and had 10 steals in one of her two double-doubles this season at Saint Mary’s on Feb. 15.
Ardis averaged 12.2 points, five rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. The Lake City, Michigan, native shot 47.2% from the field (128-271), including 44.2% from three-point range (55-123), and made 80% of her free throws (56-70).
On the men’s side, Cox had 17.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest for the 22-4 Thunder. He shot 44.8% from the field (167-373), 30.8% from beyond the arc (40-130) and made 72.4% of his free throws (71-98). He scored in double figures 25 times, including a collegiate career-high 26 points on Trine’s senior day victory over Adrian on Feb. 18.
Elijah Malone leads Grace to NAIA Tournament win
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grace College’s men’s basketball team defeated Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 86-67 in a third-round game of the NAIA Tournament Tuesday afternoon at Municipal Auditorium.
Junior center Elijah Malone, a Prairie Heights High School graduate, led the Lancers (31-3) with 19 points, six blocked shots, five rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes. He led five Grace scorers in double figures.
Sophomore guard and Whitko graduate Brett Sickafoose played three minutes for Grace and hit a three-point shot.
The Lancers will play Georgetown, Ky. (29-5), in a national quarterfinal game today in Kansas City at 6 p.m.
College Tennis Trine women defeat Spartans
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s tennis team defeated Manchester 9-0 on Tuesday afternoon inside the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Athletic & Recreation Center.
The Thunder (7-3) won all six singles matches in straight sets.
Trine 9, Manchester 0
Singles: 1. Eva Morales (T) def. Eva Bazzoni 6-3, 6-2. 2. Bekah Trent (T) def. Evelyn Minton 6-3, 6-0. 3. Elina Locane (T) def. Natalie Kotlin 6-1, 6-0. 4. Emilee Bassett (T) def. Avin Demaso 6-0, 6-0. 5. Alexis Maloney (T) def. Heather Binion 6-0, 6-0. 6. Bailey Pelliccia (T) def. Schweisberger 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Trent-Locane (T) def. Bazzoni-Minton 8-4. 2. Bassett-Maloney (T) def. Kotlin-Demaso 8-2. 3. Morales-Lizzie Welker (T) def. Binion-Schweisberger 8-1.
Prep Baseball 18 area players on Crumback Player of the Year watch list
FORT WAYNE — Eighteen area players are on the Northeast Indiana Baseball Association’s Dick Crumback High School Player of the Year watch list for the upcoming 2023 season.
The NEIBA only covers DeKalb, Noble, Whitley, Adams, Allen, Huntington and Wells counties in choosing its Hall of Fame members.
The DeKalb Barons have eight players on the watch list, seniors Parker Smith, Ethan Jordan, Alex Leslie, Elijah Ehmke, Donnie Wiley, Tegan Irk and Will Seigel, and junior Aaden Lytle.
Garrett and Churubusco each had three players on the watch list, seniors Peyton Simmons and Luke Byers and junior Luke Holcomb from the Railroaders, and seniors Wyatt Mark and Croix Haberstock and junior Keaton Blessing from the Eagles.
Eastside and Lakewood Park each had two players to watch, junior Ryder Reed and sophomore Jace Mayberry from the Blazers and juniors Corbin White and Gabe Dager from the Panthers.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its best performances from the week of March 6.
Bowlers of the week were Ryan Smith for men (159 pins) over average, Roeine Dickson for women (131) and Owen Garrison for youth (180).
MEN: Moose — Tom Slaughter 289, 716 series, Tim Klinker 289, Ray Pence 280, Travis Thompson 268, Mike Handley 253, Andy Vitale 250, Emery Patrick 726 series, Dave Thies 709 series. Booster — Matt Liggett 276, Wes Hall 268, Todd Williams 268, Bryce Mapes 265, Rocky Sattison 265, Mike Plummer 255, Mike Hasselman 254. Masters & Slaves — Ryan Smith 289, 738 series.
WOMEN: Moose — Rachael Gardner 223, 608 series. Tuesday Coffee — Jane Ellert 530 series. Booster — Nycole Adcox 226, 589 series, Dawn Simmons 225, 604 series, Heather Newman 212, 598 series, Monica Dietrich 206, Cheyenne Woods 203, 554 series. Thursday Ladies — Roeine Dickson 200, 554 series. Masters & Slaves — Heather Newman 248, 569 series, Dawn Simmons 210, 543 series.
YOUTH: Josh Wirges 253, 643 series, Ian Miller 210, Hayden Dibble 206, Elizabeth Jones 526 series.
