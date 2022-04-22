In the early days of worldwide lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, photos from around the world showed a planet under temporary reprieve from the ravages of pollution.
There were clear skies over India, major Los Angeles freeways deserted and mountain goats roaming the streets of Wales.
For environmentalists, it was a snapshot of what is possible.
Positive Impacts
In April 2020, the World Economic Forum reported that nearly 3 billion people around the world were under some form of lockdown. This caused huge decreases in daily commuter and leisure travel, and reduced pollution-causing industrial activities. Greenhouse gas emissions dropped by as much as 50% from New York to China, and many cities reported improved air quality and decreased water pollution, according to the National Institutes of Health. Vehicle and air traffic typically contribute 72% and 11% of greenhouse gas emissions respectively, according to the NIH. The demand for oil dropped by 435,000 barrels globally in the first quarter of 2020 alone.
Noise pollution also decreased, and tourist locations saw ecological restoration, as dolphins returned to the Bay of Bengal and the canals of Italy.
Negative Impacts
The environmental benefits of the lockdown were somewhat offset by pandemic-related issues, such as improper disposal of PPE, including face masks and gloves, and a large uptick in hospital waste, according to the NIH.
Disposable surgical masks contain plastic and are not recyclable. While single-use PPE is necessary in medical environments, the World Health Organization recommends that most people use three-layer reusable cloth masks.
The use of reusable cups and shopping bags was banned in many places over safety concerns during the pandemic, setting back recent increases in adoption of these environmentally friendly practices.
The Way Forward
The BBC reports that drops in CO2 seen around the world during the lockdowns would need to be repeated each year between now and 2050 to reach net-zero emissions.
Scientists cautioned from the beginning, however, that the environmental changes that came with the pandemic would be short lived, and that the situation would return to normal when lockdowns end. That does not mean, however, that there are not lessons to be learned.
The European Environment Agency issued a report stating, “The COVID-19 pandemic further highlights the interrelations between our natural and societal systems: societal resilience depends on a resilient environmental support system.”
Improving the environment also could help quell future pandemics. The EEA notes, “Biodiversity loss and intensive food systems make zoonotic diseases more likely.”
