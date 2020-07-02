KENDALLVILLE — Their mission is simple, feed hungry youth.
Mark Cockroft, board president for Boomerang Backpacks, wants to “fill the void” for kids who rely on going to school for their meals.
For the next two Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., students and their families from East Noble can go to Door 10 on the Sheridan Street side of the Community Learning Center and receive a few boxes of food.
For the summer meal program, Boomering Backpacks were able to distribute 14,916 cases of food for $384,534.88 that they received from a grant.
Cockroft, a former East Noble teacher, started Boomerang Backpacks in 2008 with a group of seniors who wanted to do a senior project and raise money to start a backpack program.
The first school the group partnered with was Southside Elementary School. Gradually, more and more schools started to participate in the program. Boomerang Backpacks has grown substantially from when it started, helping 50-60 kids a week, to where it is now, serving 40 different schools and providing around 4,000 backpacks a week during the school year.
“We want kids to be able to participate, eat some food so when they come back to school on Monday they are better prepared because they’re not worried about hunger as much,” Cockroft said.
Before schools shut their doors because of COVID-19, the program gave students a backpack for the weekend that had different items. From breakfast items, to dinner, to snacks, the backpacks were made to keep kids fed over the weekend.
“The first couple of weeks after schools were closed, we tried to get as many lunches out to the students as possible until the schools were able to get their lunch programs together,” Cockroft said.
During normal times, backpacks are distributed to students in the program before they go home on Fridays. Those backpacks were filled with non-perishable items but after schools closed, the program was contacted by Gordon’s Food Services and were offered an emergency grant to help feed students and their families.
Now, backpacks are filled with much more. Restrictions on who can pick up food have also loosened up.
Each backpack has two boxes of frozen chicken, two boxes of produce and one box of dairy. Cockroft said that the volume of food being distributed has increased dramatically. Additionally, any student that goes to participating schools can receive one.
The participating schools are Fremont, Angola, Dekalb Central, East Noble, Warsaw, Columbia City, Eel River and Mississenewa.
With more food and students picking up the food, Cockroft said they had a problem finding places to store all the food. The program used freezer space at the seven participating schools to store the food for that school.
“It was boxes and boxes of food,” Cockroft said, “The only way we were able to offer the summer feeding program was with the help of the schools.”
Boomerang Backpacks isn’t a one-man operation. Each school that passes out meals requires help from students and community volunteers. Cockroft said the summer program couldn’t happen without the “kindhearted” volunteers in the communities.
This summer is the first time the program has offered meals to students during the summer.
“We’re trying to fill the void for families that need additional help,” Cockroft said, “Especially because we’ve got a lot of families that are unemployed and are struggling right now because of COVID-19.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.