LAGRANGE —Library patrons who may have forgotten to return a book and now have an overdue fine can pay off those penalties with food this holiday season.
The LaGrange County Public Library announced that starting Monday, patrons are being encouraged to bring undamaged and unexpired boxed or canned food to any library location to be donated to the Clothes and Food Basket of LaGrange County to help feed families this winter
For every food item donated, the library has agreed to forgive $2 in overdue fines, up to $20 per patron. Overdue items much be returned before the food items can be use toward forgiving those fines.
Donations to the program cannot be applied toward charges for lost or damaged items.
Suggested food donation items include canned soups, pastas, tuna, canned meats, peanut butter, cereal, ketchup, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, canned fruits, crackers, pork and beans and canned vegetables.
The library will not accept expired food items, items packaged in glass containers, sample sized items, items separated from multipacks and single serve items.
