ALBION — The Augusta Hills Learning, Recreational and Community Center west of Albion has events coming up and continuing into early October.
Kickstart Your Health
Thursdays from Sept. 23 through Oct. 14, 6-7:30 p.m.
Ready to learn how to make delicious and nutritious meals that will help you reach a healthy weight while preventing chronic diseases?
Join Laurie Beck for this series of four cooking demonstrations full of nutrition information, easy recipes bursting with flavor, and samples of food. Don't miss out on this fun and life-changing opportunity.
Event will be held in The Lodge. Children may attend with an adult. $15 per person covers attendance at all four sessions. Please register to save a seat by calling Laurie at 241-3107 or by emailing beckla321@gmail.com.
Yoga with Julie
Wednesdays 6-7 p.m. and Saturdays 9-10 a.m.
One of the most important benefits of any yoga routine isn't physical, it is the quieting of the mind. The bottom line is learning to pay attention. Yoga with Julie Lazerwitz will help you learn to fine-tune your attention, beginning with the body, then moving to the mind. Over time, as you get deeper into your practice over the years, you will start to see the mental and spiritual benefits.
Yoga with Julie will continue indefinitely on Wednesdays and Saturdays in the Augusta Room in the Lodge.
Class is limited to 10 people. Cost per session is $5 for members and $7 for non-members. Register by calling 636-8000, at the Center, or by email to augustahillslrcc@gmail.com.
Farmers Markets
Saturdays Oct. 2 and Oct 16, 9 a.m. to noon
Everyone is welcomed! Local vendors will be selling fresh produce, baked goods, flowers, soaps, candles and more.
The market is seeking and accepting more vendors. If interested, contact Augusta Hills LRCC at 636-8000, or Laurie Beck 241-3107 (email beckla321@gmail.com).
Because of the generous support of Whiteshire Hamroc, sponsor of the 2021 Farmers Market, vendor fees are waived.
Support our local growers, makers, and small businesses - and join them at Albion's community center - Augusta Hills.
