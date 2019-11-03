KENDALLVILLE – Readers took an interest in how a new drug task force in Garrett is helping to fight back against crime in DeKalb County this past week, making it to the top-viewed story on kpcnews.com.
The four-member team, which also includes a K-9 officer, has booked more than 120 meth arrests since the beginning of the year, according to reporting by Garrett Clipper Editor Sue Carpenter. Methamphetamine continues to be the most popular drug police are busting people for, but officers also discovered that about two-thirds of the people being arrested in Garrett either came from other communities or other states, not from the city itself.
Outside of the Garrett story, readers were also saddened this week by the announcement that Mica, the horse seized from a LaGrange County farm, died at the Indiana Horse Rescue. Readers have been following this story closely since it first broke. News Sun Reporter Patrick Redmond is still planning a visit to the rescue for a story about what they do and how they seek to help animals from northeast Indiana, even though they ultimately couldn’t prevent Mica from dying.
Here’s a look at the most-viewed stories this past week at kpcnews.com:
Task force boosts area drug arrests — 4,073 pageviews
Horse seized from LaGrange County farm healing – 1,398 pageviews
Horse seized from LaGrange County farm dies in foster care — 722 pageviews
MetalX adjusts to down market — 447 pageviews
Almost centenarian celebrating life of achievement — 407 pageviews
Carrol girls race to semi-state title — 393 pageviews
DeKalb candidates invited to debate – 373 pageviews
Lifetime of success: WN football players set pace for selves and peers — 356 pageviews
Sheriff seizes 17 animals from LaGrange County man — 275 pageviews
All Northeast 8 Conference boys soccer — 274 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, the horse story received more than 150 reactions, mostly sad and angry reactions from readers, while downtown trick-or-treating and a story about a Westview student who died in a house fire were the three most-viewed stories.
Oct. 29: Staff at the rescue believe complications from a chest or leg wound ultimately claimed the horse’s life. — 4,560 people reached, 156 reactions, 10 comments, 26 shares, 91 link clicks
Oct. 26: Check out these photos from Kendallville’s annual downtown trick-or-treating event. — 4,382 people reached, 2 comments, 6 shares, 213 link clicks
Oct. 28: An 8-year-old Topeka girl died from injuries she got from a house fire this weekend . — 3,789 people reached, 4 likes, 8 shares, 159 link clicks
As for videos and photo galleries, people are still viewing the Angola debates on the website and YouTube, while more than 1,000 people looked at photos from Kendallville’s downtown trick-or-treating. It’s not on this report, but check The Star’s Facebook page and KPC News YouTube for videos from this past week’s DeKalb County debates.
KPC Angola Mayoral Debate 2019 video — 77 views
Angola Mayoral Debate Live Stream — 546 views
Kendallville Trick or Treat on Main Street 2019 — 1,068 views
