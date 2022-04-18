Street repair to disrupt Carlin Park traffic
ANGOLA — People who need to pickup and drop off their children from Carlin Park Elementary School on Williams Street on Thursday are being encouraged to approach the school from the south.
That’s because a contractor working for Angola will be repairing the portion of roadway that was damaged from a water main break. The repairs will be taking place at the intersection of Williams Street near Mechanic Street, in the 500 block of Williams Street.
People driving on Williams Street to pick up children are urged to drive from the south. If you need to access the Angola Head Start building or the north entrance to Carlin Park, you should come from the east on Mechanic Street.
A message from the city said people should avoid the intersection if at all possible on Thursday. The work is weather permitting.
