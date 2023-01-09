FRANKLIN — Coming in as the eighth seed, the Prairie Heights wrestling team exceeded expectations Saturday of outperforming its seed at the Class 1A Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association Team State Duals Saturday, going 2-2 for the day and placing sixth out of 12 schools.
“We have had an up-and-down season from the get-go,” Panthers coach Brett Smith said. “Injuries have plagued us the entire year and we had a couple of discipline issues to deal with. Thankfully, we got some guys back in the lineup for Team State. We came in seeded eighth and exceeded the seed by placing sixth.
“I think it helped open the eyes of some of our younger and inexperienced kids as to what it takes to compete at the Team State Duals.”
To start the day, the Panthers defeated Southmont in the first dual, 52-30.
They then faced a tough task in the next round with top-seeded Rochester, dropping that one 53-19.
The Panthers responded with a victory in the consolation round, defeating North Posey 50-30 to advance to the fifth-place match against seventh-seeded South Adams, where they lost 55-21.
Brody and Brock Hagewood each had the best records for the Panthers, with Brody capping the day off at an unbeaten 4-0 at 132 pounds, and Brock finishing 3-0 at 138 pounds. Brody won two matches by major decision, one by technical fall and the fourth by pin, while Brock won two of his matches by pin and the other by decision.
Three Panthers finished the duals at 3-1: James Kresse at 113, Riley Cearbaugh at 145 and Kaleb Lounsbury at 152.
Kresse won two matches by pin and one by injury forfeit, Cearbaugh won two of his by pin and was the only Panther to pick up a win in sudden victory. All three matches won by Lounsbury were via pin.
Tell City won the championship, defeating Adams Central 49-27.
The Panthers will travel to Fremont on Thursday to close the regular season before the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament on Jan. 21.
IHSWCA Team State Dual Class 1A Tournament
* Indicates match started at this weight class
Fifth-Place: No. 7 South Adams 55, No. 8 Prairie Heights 21
106* — B. Sprunger (SA) pinned K. Fernandez, :20. 113 — D. Sprunger (SA) pinned J. Kresse, 3:44. 120 — Kirchner (SA) pinned Baas, 2:00. 126 — Glasgo (PH) pinned M. Juarez, :58. 132 — Brody Hagewood (PH) pinned W. Mann, :25. 138 — I. Meyer (SA) pinned J. Klumpp, 2:47. 145 — C. Bollenbacher (SA) pinned R. Cearbaugh, 2:52. 152 — K. Lounsbury (PH) pinned N. Plattner, 3:24. 160 — Loshe (SA) dec. M. Levitz 10-9. 170 — J. Jackson (PH) dec. L. Bauman 8-4. 182 — M. Summersett (SA) tech. fall over P. Sheets 19-3. 195 — C. Trausch (SA) pinned C. Pratt, :43. 220 — AJ Thompson (SA) dec. J. Flores 8-3. 285 — Roll (SA) pinned N. Butler, :48.
Consolation, No. 8 Prairie Heights 50, North Posey 30
106 — M. Belt (NP) pinned Fernandez, 1:41. 113 — Kresse (PH) pinned Baehl, 3:54. 120 — G. Wheeler (NP) pinned Baas, 3:58. 126 — Glasgo (PH) pinned R. Wheeler, :54. 132 — Brody Hagewood (PH) tech. fall Mauck 17-2. 138 — Brock Hagewood (PH) dec. Martian 9-3. 145 — Cearbaugh (PH) pinned K. Brown, 1:03. 152 — Lounsbury (PH) pinned Gamblin, 3:15. 160 — Levitz (PH) wins by FF. 170 — L. Shelby (NP) pinned J. Jackson, 3:03. 182 — Sheets (PH) pinned Kortz, 1:39. 195 — Terhune (NP) pinned Pratt, 3:43. 220 — J. Flores (PH) wins by FF. 285* — Gammon (NP) pinned Keeslar, :51.
Quarterfinal, No. 1 Rochester 53,
No. 8 Prairie Heights 19
106* — Horn (R) pinned K. Fernandez, :21. 113 — J. Kresse (PH) pinned Z. Baughman, 3:44. 120 — E. Holloway (R) pinned Baas, 4:24. 126 — Swango (R) pinned Glasgo, :53. 132 — Brody Hagewood (PH) major dec. J. Spencer 15-4. 138 — Brock Hagewood (PH) pinned DJ Basham, 1:12. 145 — Cearbaugh (PH) dec D. Gard 8-6 (OT). 152 — G. Gard (R) dec. Lounsbury, 2-1. 160 — Brant Beck (R) major dec. M. Levitz, 12-2. 170 — Weiand (R) pinned J. Jackson, 4:00. 182 — McKee (R) major dec. P. Sheets 16-4. 195 — Alex Deming (R) pinned C. Pratt, :20. 220* — Brady Beck (R) pinned J. Flores, :48. 285 — Orduno (R) pinned Keeslar, :37.
First Round, No. 8 Prairie Heights 52, Southmont 30
106 — Riggle (SM) pinned K. Fernandez, :37. 113 — J. Kresse (PH) wins by inj. default. 120 — Baas (PH) pinned T. Woods, 1:48. 126 — J. Pine (SM) pinned Glasgo, 1:23. 132 — Brody Hagewood (PH) major dec. M. Cade 16-3. 138 — Brock Hagewood (PH) pinned M. Williams, 1:00. 145 — R. Cearbaugh (PH) pinned J. Emerson, 2:35. 152 — K. Lounsbury (PH) pinned Newgent, 1:36. 160 — M. Levitz (PH) pinned Musick, 1:47. 170 — J. Jackson (PH) pinned Kiger :18. 182 — P. Sheets (PH) pinned T. Davis, 1:07. *195 — Woodall (SM) pinned C. Pratt, 1:07. 220 — W. Gomez (SM) pinned W. McCrea, 1:28. 285 — A. Dickerson (SM) pinned Keeslar, :49.
