CHURUBUSCO — Raiders of the Lost Ark had Indiana Jones, but The Last Apostle has Indiana Mark. Many know him as Dr. Mark Fairchild, professor of Bible and religion at Huntington University, but his breakthroughs as a world-renowned archeologist might make the former name more fitting.
On Feb. 16, Sugar Grove Church of God will host Fairchild as a guest speaker at the 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services. He will also participate in Sunday School hour at 9:30 a.m.
In his more than 20 years of exploration, Fairchild has discovered several previously lost cities, as well as his crowning achievement, the oldest synagogue in the world. The documentary is the work of Huntington University alumni Logan Bush and Matt Whitney, who served as producers and traveled with Fairchild to Turkey and Cyprus.
Fairchild has spent more than 20 years exploring Turkey, Israel, Jordan, Greece and Egypt. He can read ancient Hebrew, Greek and Aramaic. He has trekked into the jungle to discover ancient cities and hidden ruins. He unearthed the oldest synagogue in the world.
Fairchild received his PhD in New Testament Studies from Drew University. He also completed PhD coursework at Union Theological Seminary and Princeton Theological Seminary.
Fairchild has twice received research grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Fairchild’s recent discovery of two previously unknown ancient synagogues in Turkey (including the world’s oldest known synagogue) was published in the Biblical Archaeology Review in 2012.
Research at the ancient synagogue was also published in the Journal of Ancient Judaism in 2014. The Biblical Archaeology Review also published Fairchild’s research on St. Paul’s first mission from Perga to Antioch (2013) and another article on the biblical city of Laodicea (2017).
Fairchild’s book on Christian Origins in Ephesus and Asia Minor (originally published in 2015) has been expanded, and a second edition is currently available with Hendrickson Publishers (2017).
