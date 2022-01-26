A uncomfortably large range of injuries can happen outside of our direct control, including car accidents and medical malpractice.
At the same time, however, we all are subject to entirely avoidable, much smaller accidents at home. Who hasn’t carelessly stumbled over something in their own living room? That’s why slips and falls consistently rank among the most common injuries. Here are some ideas on how stay safer while staying home.
What happens the most?According to experts, the most common injuries include dog bites, car crashes, health-care mistakes, slips and falls, and assaults and batteries. Negligent doctors, petty criminals and bad drivers are held accountable in a court of law. In some cases, landlords or property owners may be responsible for a loose board on an exterior stairway, or an unleashed dog. But we’re typically to blame for the rest of these common injuries, as we’re so often injured while thoughtlessly going about our every-day lives. The average tumbles tend to be more embarrassing than necessarily hurtful, but they can also be quite serious.
Safety at homeYour home is your castle; it’s also ground zero for slips and falls. Because most of them occur there, try to remove as many tripping hazards as possible. Most houses are designed to fit the needs of a young, healthy adult. So, this is especially critical if you are older, prone to mishaps, or part of a larger family — and, in particular, if there are small children. Kids can be an X factor, leaving behind toys, shoes or other things that can trip a passerby. Those items are particularly hazardous if you, your friends or your family members are seniors, or suffer from a disability or chronic illness.
Top tipsThe average home can be made safer at a very reasonable price. Place non-slip rugs in areas where falls may happen near doorways or halls. (“Non-slip” is the key word: Area and throw rugs can buckle, catching your feet.) Pay attention to increasing balance issues relating to aging, medical conditions or an emerging illness. Almost all hip fractures are caused by a fall; they’re also the most common cause of a traumatic brain injury. Consider storage options for children’s things. Install rubber mats and handrails in the bathtub or shower. Add more lighting, since we rely so much on our vision for balance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.